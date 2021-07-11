Warriors’ Stephen Curry Beats out Chris Paul, Others for Major NBA Award

There are few active players in the NBA whose career accolades measure up to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Steph is a seven-time All-Star, two-time MVP, three-time NBA champion and two-time scoring champion, among many other things.

He nearly added a third MVP trophy to his collection this season, but was edged out by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid. On Saturday night, Curry added one more award to his mantle.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Congratulations to @StephenCurry30 for winning this year's ESPY for Best NBA Player 👏 pic.twitter.com/itTqavrROT — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 10, 2021

It was the second time Curry has earned the honor – as voted on by fans – after number 30 was the “Best NBA Player” at the 2015 ESPYs. In 63 games this season, Curry posted a league-best 32.0 points per game, as well as 5.8 assists and a career-high 5.5 rebounds per contest and a shooting line of 48/42/92.

.@StephenCurry30 thanks his fans for voting for him to take home the ESPY for Best NBA Player 👏 pic.twitter.com/uweHklcu6S — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 11, 2021

Steph was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for April and May and made the All-NBA First team for the fourth time in his career.

Curry Faced Heavy Competition in CP3, Jokić, Dončić

The 33-year-old point guard faced stiff competition for the ESPY this year, as MVP-winner Nikola Jokić, fellow First-Team All-NBAer Luka Dončić, and possible NBA-champion Chris Paul were the other nominees. In 2015 when Curry previously won the ESPY for Best NBA Player, the other candidates were LeBron James, Anthony Davis, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

The 2015 ESPYs showed just how much of a banner season it was for the entire Warriors organization, as Curry also took home the honor for Best Male Athlete and Steve Kerr won the award for Best Coach/Manager. Shooting guard Klay Thompson was nominated for Best Record-Breaking Performance for when he scored 37 points in a quarter against the Sacramento Kings, and the Dubs were among six candidates for Best Team.

Peyton Manning and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team earned those honors respectively.

Steph, Seth, Dell Curry Had a Busy Weekend Playing Another Sport

Though Saturday’s nomination was all about what Curry could do on the hardwood, Steph – as well as younger brother Seth and father Dell – were all busy on the greens this weekend. The trio of sharpshooters took part in the American Century golf Championship in Lake Tahoe.

Wait for it at the end… The golf version of the ‘Curry shimmy’ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YJjduh2V0C — Kirsten Moran (@kirstenlizmoran) July 10, 2021

While none of the Curry family members won the event, Steph was the winner amongst the three, finishing in ninth place. Dell Curry finished tied for 16th, Seth was 54th, and the victor was former NBA player Vinny Del Negro.

WHAT. A. MOMENT. Vinny Del Negro becomes the first ever basketball player to win the @ACChampionship! pic.twitter.com/Zkfj8t0Cho — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 11, 2021

It looks like Steph still has bragging rights in his family, even on the golf course.

READ NEXT: Warriors Stephen Curry Explains Decision Not to Play at Tokyo Olympics