Warriors Star Stephen Curry Delivers Powerful Speech Regarding ‘Growing Pains’

For the last decade, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been one of the faces of the NBA. The point guard has established himself as a top 75 player in the history of basketball, and the Warriors have won four of the last eight NBA Championships.

He’s been out dealing with a shoulder injury in recent weeks, and the Warriors have struggled because of it. However, his personal toils didn’t stop him from helping others. Curry recently visited the Cal women’s basketball team, who suffered a tough 60-56 defeat against Stanford, and spoke to them about “growing pains.”

“We’re getting better — you have to believe you’re getting better,” Curry told the team, via Janie McCauley of The Associated Press. “Eventually you’ll get into a game and you’ll look at each other … and then it’s going to click. So maintain that patience through all these growing pains, because it will all pay off.”

McCauley also pointed out a clear connection between Curry and the opposition. Stanford’s Cameron Brink attended Curry’s Elite Camp back in 2018. On top of that, Brink’s mother, Michelle, was Sonya Curry’s college roommate.

“Steph shakes his head after that layup by Cameron Brink, one of two women to attend his elite camp in 2018 along with Azzi Fudd,” McCauley wrote on Twitter. “Brink’s mother, Michelle, and Sonya Curry are longtime friends and former college roommates.”

Brink, who started the game and played 29 minutes, recorded 25 points and 17 rebounds. She led her team to victory despite a 19-point, four-rebound performance by Cal’s Leilani McIntosh.

Stephen Curry Sends Promising Message Regarding Injury

Throughout the course of his career, Curry has always taken the time to give back and motivate others. He’s started multiple foundations and is constantly in the news for his good deeds. And luckily for the Warriors, he’s as dominant on the court as he is charitable away from it.

As the point guard continues to rehab his injury, he recently provided a very positive update regarding his recovery. He participated in five-on-five drills recently and said that it feels good to be back out on the court.

“It was nice to break a sweat,” Curry said. “Feel the speed of the game again, the physicality of it and get yourself in situations that you can test everything that you need to to be able to be ready for an actual game.”

Getting Curry back into the lineup will be crucial for the Warriors if they want to return to the championship-level team they were last season.

Stephen Curry ‘Probable’ to Return vs. Suns

The Warriors point guard was playing at an MVP level before he went down due to injury. Curry has appeared in 26 of the team’s 33 games and is playing 34.4 minutes. He’s averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 50.0% shooting from the floor and 43.4% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

They just got good news, too. According to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, Curry is “probable” to return to action on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

"Stephen Curry is listed as probable for tomorrow's game against the Suns, per Warriors. The Warriors were hopeful he'd return by this weekend," Andrews tweeted.