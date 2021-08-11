Warriors Superstar Stephen Curry, PSG’s Messi Now Share This in Common

Aside from being one of, if not the most dominant athlete in their respective sports over the last decade, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) Lionel Messi now share another very obvious thing in common – their jersey number.
The Argentine footballer shook the entire sports world recently when he said goodbye to Barcelona and announced his decision to join PSG. It was also revealed that Messi will revert back to his original No. 30 that he sported while at Barcelona, after wearing No. 10 since 2008.
Curry wore No. 30 during all three years of his college basketball career at Davidson College and has continued on with the same number during his entire 12-year NBA career.
‘Messi Has Some Good Taste I See’
On Tuesday evening, Steph went on Twitter to show his approval of Messi’s number switch. He wrote “Messi has some good taste I see. Good luck at PSG my guy”
ESPN’s Twitter account also made note that with Messi joining Curry in the 30 club, that makes at least four dominant professional athletes who sport the uniform number. In the WNBA, the Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart, as well as Nneka Ogumike of the Los Angeles Sparks both wear number 30.
“Good time to be wearing 30,” the tweet reads.
Steph Is a Very Big Soccer Fan, and Pretty Good Too
Among the pantheon of current NBA superstars, none may be a bigger soccer fan than the recently-extended Curry. The 33-year-old even visited PSG a few years ago, touring Le Parc des Princes – PSG’s home stadium – receiving a personalized uniform, and performing an opening kickoff before a match.
Curry is close friends with Messi’s now-teammate for PSG, Neymar, who ironically, wears No. 10. Neymar reportedly offered No. 10 to Messi, but the newest member of the team chose to go back to 30.
In 2018, Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash – a noted soccer enthusiast as well – took part in some impromptu soccer-juggling fun with Curry, with a basketball, in the middle of Curry’s shooting drill.
Nash is now the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, but at the time, was a player development consultant with the Dubs.
While Curry has shown some glimpses of talent on the soccer pitch – and his golf talents are well-known too – it’s a safe bet that he’ll be sticking with basketball for a bit longer.
Messi may have gone from No. 30 to 10 and back to 30, but at this point, it would seem almost impossible to imagine in any other uniform other than the Warriors’ No. 30.
