Warriors Superstar Stephen Curry, PSG’s Messi Now Share This in Common

Aside from being one of, if not the most dominant athlete in their respective sports over the last decade, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) Lionel Messi now share another very obvious thing in common – their jersey number.

The Argentine footballer shook the entire sports world recently when he said goodbye to Barcelona and announced his decision to join PSG. It was also revealed that Messi will revert back to his original No. 30 that he sported while at Barcelona, after wearing No. 10 since 2008.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Curry wore No. 30 during all three years of his college basketball career at Davidson College and has continued on with the same number during his entire 12-year NBA career.

‘Messi Has Some Good Taste I See’

On Tuesday evening, Steph went on Twitter to show his approval of Messi’s number switch. He wrote “Messi has some good taste I see. Good luck at PSG my guy”

Messi has some good taste I see. Good luck at PSG my guy 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/7Lj6S0tevb — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 10, 2021

ESPN’s Twitter account also made note that with Messi joining Curry in the 30 club, that makes at least four dominant professional athletes who sport the uniform number. In the WNBA, the Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart, as well as Nneka Ogumike of the Los Angeles Sparks both wear number 30.

Good time to be wearing 3️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/6BxUrP00Ky — ESPN (@espn) August 10, 2021

“Good time to be wearing 30,” the tweet reads.

Steph Is a Very Big Soccer Fan, and Pretty Good Too

Among the pantheon of current NBA superstars, none may be a bigger soccer fan than the recently-extended Curry. The 33-year-old even visited PSG a few years ago, touring Le Parc des Princes – PSG’s home stadium – receiving a personalized uniform, and performing an opening kickoff before a match.





Play



Stephen Curry playing Soccer : The Ceremonial Opening Kick Off ( PSG vs Saint Étienne Game 17/18) This video is about the NBA Star, Stephen Curry, who performs the ceremonial opening Kick Off PSG vs Saint Étienne match in Paris. The Top 5 Weight loss Programs: 1.The Red Tea Detox – Huge New Weight Loss Offer For 2019! Re-launch: link: tinyurl.com/y3ax6yqj 2. Flat Belly Fix: Link:tinyurl.com/y2bxfaed 3. Fat Decimator System By Wes… 2017-08-28T03:39:47Z

Curry is close friends with Messi’s now-teammate for PSG, Neymar, who ironically, wears No. 10. Neymar reportedly offered No. 10 to Messi, but the newest member of the team chose to go back to 30.

In 2018, Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash – a noted soccer enthusiast as well – took part in some impromptu soccer-juggling fun with Curry, with a basketball, in the middle of Curry’s shooting drill.





Play



Steph Curry SOCCER MOVES, Steve Nash Helping Out! STEPH NASH! Curry working out with Steve Nash. He’s looking like himself again putting in the work, showing off shooting, ball handling and even soccer skills. Credit: Mark Medina via @MarkG_Medina Like, Comment, Share, Subscribe for more. Turn on notifications for the next one! Subscribe to the NBA: bit.ly/2rCglzY For news, stories, highlights and more,… 2018-11-21T19:33:16Z

Nash is now the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, but at the time, was a player development consultant with the Dubs.

While Curry has shown some glimpses of talent on the soccer pitch – and his golf talents are well-known too – it’s a safe bet that he’ll be sticking with basketball for a bit longer.

Messi may have gone from No. 30 to 10 and back to 30, but at this point, it would seem almost impossible to imagine in any other uniform other than the Warriors’ No. 30.

READ NEXT: Warriors’ Star Has Wild Reaction After Free Agent Signs With Italian Team