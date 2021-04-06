Warriors Could Target Raptors All-Star in Offseason Blockbuster: Report

The Golden State Warriors held off on making any big moves at the recently passed trade deadline, but one report suggests that the team could save the fireworks for the upcoming offseason.

The Warriors largely held pat at the deadline, moving only two reserves in exchange for cash considerations and opening up roster spots that give the team more flexibility for the remainder of the season. General manager Bob Myers said the team did not want to give up too much in exchange for a playoff run this season, leading them to hold onto the two most coveted assets — the top-three protected Minnesota pick and rookie center James Wiseman. A new report suggests that one of those will be on the move this offseason as the team adopts a win-now approach.

Warriors Target Raptors Big Man

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz predicts that Golden State will re-assess their commitment to Wiseman in the offseason. The recently turned 20-year-old center has been seen as a project, with head coach Steve Kerr committing to giving him more playing time over the course of the final stretch of the season to move along his development. But the Warriors will also be at something of a crossroads next season, with Klay Thompson expected to return and an uncertain number of seasons that both he and Steph Curry will be at their peak.

Swartz believes the Warriors will decide to go all-in on another title run, trading Wiseman and swingman Andrew Wiggins to the Toronto Raptors for C/PF Pascal Siakam and center Chris Boucher. While the Warriors have been committed to Wiseman this year, the Bleacher Report writer believes they will opt for the immediate boost that Siakam would bring.

