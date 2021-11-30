Warriors’ Klay Thompson Hits Game-Winning 3 in Scrimmage, Return Nears

After two years away from the court, Klay Thompson hasn’t lost his killer touch.

The Golden State Warriors star is growing ever-closer to his return to the NBA after a pair of back-to-back season-ending injuries, and has been honing his game with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors. Thompson flashed some of his skills in a scrimmage and, while it might have not been the pressure of a Game 6, the Splash Brother showed that his game looks just as good as ever.

Thompson Hits Big Three-Pointer

Thompson is in what look to be the final steps of his year-long rehab from a torn Achilles suffered just before the start of last season. He was cleared to return to full-contact practices late last week and was sent to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz to get more time on the court and some active scrimmages.

Thompson has already made a big impact. In a video shared on Tuesday, he was seen hitting a game-winning three-pointer in a scrimmage with the Sea Dubs.

Klay with the game-winning 3 in practice today 🤩 [via @kevo408] pic.twitter.com/jQXpf7ZpBL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 30, 2021

Thompson made a big impression on Santa Cruz head coach Seth Cooper, who noted that the NBA All-Star couldn’t miss a shot.