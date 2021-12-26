Klay Thompson’s Scrimmage Partner Earns Big Promotion From Warriors

Before a spate of infections and injuries gave him a big opportunity with the Golden State Warriors, Quinndary Weatherspoon had already logged in plenty of time against top NBA competition.

The Warriors signed the G-League guard to a 10-day hardship contract to help account for a number of rotational players sent into health and safety protocol. While a strong showing for the Santa Cruz Warriors helped him earn the chance, so too did a connection to one of Golden State’s top players.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Witherspoon’s Big Shot

When the Warriors needed a player to fill out the rotation for this week, Weatherspoon seemed a logical choice. He had excelled for Santa Cruz, scoring 19 points with four rebounds in the G-League showcase and added another 26 in a December 17 contest.

Though Weatherspoon does have some NBA experience under his belt, playing 31 games for the San Antonio Spurs, it may be more recent work that helped make the decision easier for the Warriors. He has been a scrimmage partner for Klay Thompson during his rehab, which Weatherspoon said gave him the confidence to step in against a talented Suns team.

“I kind of figured I was going to have to guard those people because I’ve been working with Klay [Thompson] for three weeks now and he’s been telling the organization how helping him and defending him to get him back better,” Weatherspoon said after the Christmas win, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “So I kind of figured it was going to happen. I was just trying to stay ready, stay positive.”

The Warriors are shorthanded, missing starters Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins along with reserves Andre Iguodala and Damion Lee. Rookie Moses Moody also missed Saturday’s game.

Weatherspoon was thrown into the mix immediately. Against the Suns, Weatherspoon played 14 minutes and scored six points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting from the field. He also added one rebound, one steal, and one blocked shot.

Steph was really impressed by Quinndary Weatherspoon's ability to "show what he's about" in today's win pic.twitter.com/4MFRiD834N — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 26, 2021

Weatherspoon said he was grateful that the Warriors had called on him to guard Thompson as the All-Star guard works his way back from an Achilles tear.

“Oh, they’ve been good, for me and for Klay, and the Santa Cruz team, just having him down, just being able to have him around and help him get better,” Weatherspoon said. “So it’s been good, it’s been fun.”

Thompson Close to Returning

Around the time that Weatherspoon’s 10-day contract comes to an end, his scrimmage partner may be ready to jump in to take his place. Thompson is in the final stages of his rehab and was able to join Warriors teammates in shooting around before the win against the Suns.

The Warriors got a nice little treat Saturday afternoon at Footprint Arena, with a Klay Thompson sighting during warmups. Thompson’s return after two years of injury recovery is nigh, as signaled by his appearance on a road trip. https://t.co/CTfO4bdcP5 pic.twitter.com/wlwjljVxFp — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 25, 2021

There had originally been projections that Thompson may be able to play again just before Christmas, and while it has stretched a bit longer, the Warriors hope he is close to returning.