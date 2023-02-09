Warriors Swing Reunion Trade for Former Fan Favorite in Deadline Deal: Report

The Golden State Warriors have traded for Gary Payton II, sending five second-round picks to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for the defensive-minded guard, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“The Blazers are trading Gary Payton II to the Warriors for five second round picks, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

The Blazers are trading Gary Payton II to the Warriors for five second round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

In the deal, the Warriors will be sending Kevin Knox to the Trail Blazers, who they previously acquired in the trade for James Wiseman.

“The Warriors are routing Kevin Knox to the Blazers via multi-team deal with the Pistons, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

The Warriors are routing Kevin Knox to the Blazers via multi-team deal with the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/VmxEAWCPNh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Landing Payton may be made a part of the previous deal that sent Wiseman to the Pistons. The Warriors received five seconds in that trade, which are likely the same picks they will be sending to Portland for Payton.

This page will updated as more details come in.