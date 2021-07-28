Proposal Allows Warriors to Land Top Shot Blocker, Still Keep Wiseman

To the view of most insiders, the Golden State Warriors will be able to take one of two paths this summer — either commit to investing time and energy into developing promising young center James Wiseman, or ship him away in return for a starting-caliber player and try to make another title run while Steph Curry is still at his peak.

One new trade proposal allows them to do both. The Warriors have reportedly shown interest in the league’s top shot blocker, and one insider believes they can use a combination of draft picks and players that would land him without having to part with Wiseman.

Warriors Aim For Top Rim Protector

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported that the Warriors have shown interest in Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, saying in an appearance on the “NBA Mismatch” podcast that the two have been having some initial trade conversations. The trade would give the Warriors one of the league’s best rim protectors, as the 6-foot-11 Turner led the league with 3.4 blocks per game last season. He could also be a strong addition to the offense, averaging 12.6 points per game last season and hitting 33.5 percent of his shots from behind the three-point arc.

As Alex Didion of NBC Sports Bay Area noted, it would take some work for the Warriors to land Turner, largely due to the $18 million he is owed in each of the next two seasons. With the Warriors already leading the league in payroll, it would take some salary matching to land Turner, he wrote.

As Didion noted, that means both Andrew Wiggins and Wiseman would likely be included in the deal.