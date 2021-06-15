Warriors Trade Rumor: B/R Proposal Swaps James Wiseman for Bradley Beal

The Golden State Warriors are likely looking to make some upgrades this offseason to jump back into title contention with Klay Thompson’s return, but one report speculates that the team could also be parting with one of its most promising young players as part of the retooling.

The question of what to do with center James Wiseman hung over the last season, with the team struggling at times to find a place for him in the rotation and rumors circulating that the team could trade him for a more immediate impact player. An insider is reviving that talk, questioning whether the Warriors might be willing to part with Wiseman in exchange for an All-Star guard.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Warriors Make Run At Bradley Beal

One of the most persistent rumors over the course of the season had the Warriors making a run at Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, a move that never came to fruition at the trade deadline but remains a potential option for a team looking to surround Thompson and Steph Curry with talent. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley speculated that the Warriors may try for Beal this summer, but noted that it would likely be costly.

Buckley proposed that the Warriors land both Beal and the sharp-shooting Davis Bertans in exchange for a package that included Wiseman, wing Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall, the 2021 first-round pick that the Warriors have from the Minnesota Timberwolves and a 2026 first-round pick. While the trade would be costly, Buckley wrote that the Warriors can’t afford to waste another year of Curry’s career as they had this season, when an MVP-worthy performance still wasn’t enough to get Golden State into the playoffs. With Beal joining the Splash Brothers, the Bleacher Report writer imagined that Golden State would have a league-best offense.