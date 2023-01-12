Warriors Proposal Resolves Team’s Reported Trade Deadline Plans

The Golden State Warriors are not in the title hunt right now. They have the talent to get there, and obviously, they won the championship last season, but their struggles to start this season have been concerning, to say the least.

Adding more help at the trade deadline this season could be their best option to get back into title contention, and according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, they are going to be active on the market, looking for shooting and size.

Here’s a trade proposal involving the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors that would help them get just that:

Warriors receive: Chris Boucher, Payton Pritchard

Celtics receive: JaMychal Green, 2026 1st-Round Pick (Top-20 Protected via GSW), 2025 2nd-Round Pick (Top-55 Protected via TOR)

Raptors receive: James Wiseman, Moses Moody, Justin Jackson

Chris Boucher with the denial on Giannis! 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4gakV4zw9t — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 5, 2023

In this deal, the Warriors would add both shooting (Pritchard) and size (Boucher). Pritchard has not earned consistent minutes for Boston this year, but he’s a 40.4% three-point shooter across the course of his career and could give the Warriors a huge boost in that area. Meanwhile, Boucher would be a major upgrade over Wiseman, who has struggled this season.

For the Celtics, this deal would be less about adding significant talent and more about changing their depth. Green would likely not earn rotational minutes, but he’d give them another option at the frontcourt position, where they are a bit thin in terms of depth. Plus, they’d pick up a protected first to throw in a future trade.

Lastly, this deal would make a ton of sense for Toronto if they choose to shift their focus and go in a younger direction. They would take a chance on Wiseman and Moody, utilizing their elite developmental staff to get the most out of the two former lottery selections.

Jordan Poole’s Struggles Could Lead to Trade

There’s no doubt that Jordan Poole is one of the most important players on the Warriors roster. However, he’s struggled with his shot a bit this year. In turn, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested that the Warriors should look to add three-point shooting at the trade deadline.

“Donte DiVincenzo has perhaps exceeded expectations with a 37.7 three-point percentage. But Poole has disappointed to a greater degree, connecting on just 31 percent of his long-range looks. Ty Jerome, another two-way player, and JaMychal Green don’t take enough threes to really matter. Moses Moody has yet to crack the code for consistent playing time.

“So, yes, even though the Warriors average more three-point makes than anyone—they also pace the field in attempts, for what that’s worth—they could still use more spacers to support their stars,” Buckley wrote.

no one: Jordan Poole in clutch situations: pic.twitter.com/sOxz6rMBYp — jose ☔️ (@KlayForTrey) January 5, 2023

Steve Kerr Concerned About Warriors Minutes

In addition, the concept of the Warriors needing size falls in line with Steve Kerr’s recent comments where he voiced his concerns over Draymond Green’s and Kevon Looney’s minutes.

“I’m concerned about Draymond and Loon right now,” said Kerr on Monday via NBC Sports Bay Area. “They’ve been playing such heavy minutes with the number of bigs who have been out over the last few weeks.”