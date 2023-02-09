Warriors Trade James Wiseman in 3-Team Deal: Report

The Golden State Warriors have traded James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team trade that also involves the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“The Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Pistons for Saddiq Bey, source tells ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

In the deal, Golden State will land five second-round picks, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report, and Saddiq Bey will head to the Hawk. The Warriors received a decent return for their young big man, asWiseman has failed to make a consistent impact for the Warriors this year, and they have sent him down to the G League multiple times.

The Warriors’ bench unit has struggled mightily this season. After bringing home their fourth title in eight years at the end of the 2021-22 season, the Warriors let Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, and Nemanja Bjelica in free agency over the summer. Those losses seriously hurt their depth.

Golden State hoped that guys like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Wiseman would step up in their place, but that plan didn’t go according to plan. Kuminga has played his way into a regular rotation spot, but the other two have struggled.

Adding five second-round picks to their arsenal could help the Warriors trade for addition assets moving forward.

Warriors More Willing to Trade Young Pieces

At the start of the season, reports indicated that the Warriors were unwilling to part ways with some of their young players, as they still wanted to develop them. However, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors have eased up on their hesitancy to move those youngsters ahead of the trade deadline.

“If JaMychal [Green]’s hold on a roster spot is strengthening, it would lessen the likelihood of fringe activity from the Warriors at the deadline,” Slater wrote. “But it hasn’t been silence. The noise around the league the last couple of days is an increased willingness from the Warriors to engage in conversation and explore the idea of moving their younger, out-of-the-rotation players if a significant enough upgrade is offered. There’s a greater whiff of aggressiveness.”

Draymond Green Discusses Warriors Trade Plans

The Warriors have officially snapped Draymond Green’s prediction, as he assumed they would do nothing.. The veteran star made a relatively bold assumption, as he told Slater that he doesn’t think the team would make any trades.

“If I’m being honest, it feels like one of those deadlines where everyone is expecting everything to go haywire and not much is going to happen (across the league),” Green told Slater. “That’s what I think is going to happen. For me, I’m in this locker room with these guys I play with. We’ve never been a team that moves much at the trade deadline. So I’m not going into this deadline expecting some big moves or something. I don’t know. If it happens, it does. But I’ve been here 11 years and I think we’ve made moves two or three times. We haven’t done much.”