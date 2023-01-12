Jordan Poole Disappointment Could Lead to Warriors Deadline Move

The Golden State Warriors have not lived up to expectations this year – plain and simple. Injuries have certainly derailed their chance to get back on track, but the fact that they were fighting to remain on the Play-In race in the first place has to be a major disappointment.

Their bench unit took a major hit this summer, as they lost Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica. And so far this season, it’s become clear that they need a bit more help. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Golden State should look to add more shooting at the deadline to make up for Jordan Poole’s lackluster showing in that area.

“Donte DiVincenzo has perhaps exceeded expectations with a 37.7 three-point percentage. But Poole has disappointed to a greater degree, connecting on just 31 percent of his long-range looks. Ty Jerome, another two-way player, and JaMychal Green don’t take enough threes to really matter. Moses Moody has yet to crack the code for consistent playing time.

“So, yes, even though the Warriors average more three-point makes than anyone—they also pace the field in attempts, for what that’s worth—they could still use more spacers to support their stars,” Buckley wrote.

Poole is far from the only player responsible to aid Golden State’s second unit, but after shooting 36.4% from distance last year, his 31.0% mark this season has made life a bit more difficult for the Warriors. As noted, DiVincenzo has given them a boost, but it’s not quite enough.

Players such as Kelly Oubre Jr., Alex Caruso, and Kenrich Williams could be solid players to target on the trade market. None of the three are elite three-point shooters, but they would all definitely help in that area (and others).

Warriors ‘Desire’ is to Add Size and Shooting

Buckley’s comments fall in line with a report from Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. According to him, the Warriors are going to be looking to add size and shooting at the deadline this season.

“With the NBA trade deadline precisely 30 days away, the “Warriors are active in the market, according to league sources,” Poole wrote. Though nothing is said to be imminent – the front office is more concerned with getting Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins back to speed – there is a desire to add size and shooting.”

Now that Curry and Wiggins have successfully returned to the court, fans can probably expect to hear an uptick in trade rumors surrounding the Warriors.

Steve Kerr Concerned About Minutes

While shooting will be a necessity off the bench, the idea of adding size is an important one, too. Head coach Steve Kerr recently noted that he’s concerned with the number of minutes Draymond Green and Kevon Looney – the team’s two most dependable frontcourt guys – are playing.

“I’m concerned about Draymond and Loon right now,” said Kerr on Monday via NBC Sports Bay Area. “They’ve been playing such heavy minutes with the number of bigs who have been out over the last few weeks.”

Nabbing another big man and/or another shooter at the trade deadline could do wonders for Golden State’s overall depth.