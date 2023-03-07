Warriors Proposal Trades Jordan Poole to Form New Steph Curry Title Team

There is a lot hinging on this postseason for the Golden State Warriors. If things go well and they make a little run, the team may be inclined to keep things intact. But if everything falls apart and they fail to make it out of the first round (or worse), then changes could be needed.

Trading Jordan Poole would have a serious impact on the team’s future, but it could also completely change the course of the franchise if they get the right return. If they want to put a championship-caliber team around Stephen Curry again, a trade for a Toronto Raptors star could do just that.

Here’s an outline of a potential trade:

Warriors receive: Pascal Siakam

Raptors receive: Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, 2026 1st-Round Pick (Swap), 2027 1st-Round Pick, 2029 1st-Round Pick (Top-4 Protected)

Pascal Siakam putting on the moves 🔥pic.twitter.com/YiVDa2kiUK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 25, 2023

A trade such as this one would see the Raptors completely blow up their roster in favor of planning for the future. They could potentially get more picks in a separate deal, but the picks Golden State would be giving up could be very valuable.

By the time 2029, or even 2027 rolls around, there’s no telling how good the Warriors will be. Curry will likely be retired by then, and would Siakam even still be on the roster? That’s a risk Toronto could be willing to take.

Golden State would have to have some sort of reassurance that Siakam would want to re-sign, as he would be heading into the last year of his deal, but his addition would undoubtedly make them a title team.

The starting lineup of Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Siakam would be a defensive monster, and they would still have Kevon Looney, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, and others coming off the bench.

Giving up their picks is a giant risk, but if they want to help Curry make one more run at a title, this could be their best bet.

Jordan Poole Could ‘Anchor’ Trade

This isn’t the first time a potential Poole trade has been suggested. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report mentioned that trading Poole could be the Warriors’ best pathway toward putting a championship team around Curry again.

“Golden State won’t have the cap space to sign an impact player, but it could swing a major trade if needed,” Buckley wrote. “Is there a possibly available star who might be worth sacrificing Jonathan Kuminga and his sky-high potential? Do opposing teams think they can build an offense around Jordan Poole? If they do, his trade value would be enough to anchor a blockbuster.”

Jordan Poole showed out in the Warriors W 🎯 34 points

4 rebounds

3 assists

5 threes pic.twitter.com/p2FlAT3piO — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2023

Stephen Curry Sounds Off After Warriors Loss

In other news, the Warriors recently dropped a game to the Los Angeles Lakers, and after the contest, Curry spoke about what his team needs to do moving forward, praising Anthony Davis in the process.

“Just our overall defensive intensity, and then our mindfulness on the offensive end of how we’re trying to get shots,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I know we shoot a lot of threes, but I think tonight we, for the most part, we had really, really good ones. Even when it gets down to the last six minutes of the game, I don’t mind any of those shots. I think sometimes we talk about like hero ball or, you know, unnecessary threes, but all of them were really good looks. [We] didn’t make them and then, or, made some, didn’t make the last two. And then AD [Anthony Davis] played amazing tonight, which was tough to keep going back and forth. But defensively, our road splits have been trash all year in all categories. So, just trying to correct that as much as possible is our challenge. First quarter, we were down 20, and to fight our way back shows you how much it matters to us to try to get over the hump on the road. We just got to have a better start.”