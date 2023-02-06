Warriors Proposal Flips Wiseman & Moody for $70 Million Center, Former Fan Favorite

With the February 9 trade deadline just a few short days away, the Golden State Warriors need to consider a lot of different pathways toward improvement. One big position of need is the center position, as James Wiseman hasn’t quite panned out as well as they had hoped.

Here’s an outline of a potential four-team trade involving the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Utah Jazz that could give them the support they need:

Warriors receive: Jusuf Nurkic, Juan Toscano-Anderson

Lakers receive: Josh Hart

Trail Blazers receive: Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt, Patrick Beverley

Jazz receive: James Wiseman, Moses Moody, 2026 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected via GSW), 2023 2nd-Round Pick (via LAL)

The Blazers are open to discussing Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic in trade talks, per @JakeLFischer (Via https://t.co/k2OcOHutiy) pic.twitter.com/dUjLGoFipC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 27, 2023

This deal would give the Warriors a starting-caliber big they could bring off the bench behind Kevon Looney. Nurkic is on a long-term contract, though, but Golden State would be able to flip him if things don’t work out.

In addition, they would also bring back Toscano-Anderson, who was part of their NBA Finals run last year. Having him as a depth piece could give Golden State a serious boost.

For the Lakers, this would see them add an important rotational player. Hart, who began his career with the Lakers, could start or come off the bench in LA, acting as a high-level glue guy who can defend at a high level.

The Trail Blazers would swap out Nurkic and Hart for shorter-term deals in Olynyk, Vanderbilt, and Beverley. All three would play rotational roles for a Portland team looking to make a playoff run.

Lastly, the Jazz would receive two youngsters as projects, as well as some draft pick compensation.

Warriors Have ‘Painful Decisions’ to Make

With how much the Warriors have struggled this year, making a move at the deadline should be viewed as a necessity. And according to David Thorpe of True Hoop, the Warriors have some “painful decisions” in their future.

“There’s an argument, of course, for the Warriors to exercise patience through the postseason,” Thorpe wrote. “Don’t forget that their starting five from last June—[Steph] Curry, [Klay] Thompson, [Andrew] Wiggins, [Draymond] Green, Looney—has the second-best net rating among all starting lineups this season. Maybe the young guys can figure it out. If not, take a first-round loss on the chin, and then put everyone but Curry up for grabs this summer. They could renovate quickly by cashing in on big names, even if it cost them next-stage darlings like [Jordan] Poole, Wiggins, or Kevon Looney. Not sure how Dubs Nation would feel about that, but no matter what happens, painful decisions are coming.”

Trade Deadline expires Thursday, Feb. 9th… Does the Warriors organization owe it to Curry, to make a move before the trade deadline? (Via @SteinyGuru957) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 3, 2023

Bob Myers Discusses Warriors Trade Plans

Meanwhile, Warriors GM Bob Myers hinted at Golden State’s need to make a move during a recent talk with Steiny and Guru of 95.7 The Game.

“That is the question. We gotta look and see if there’s something that makes sense to answer that question,” Myers said. “We gotta see, is there someone out there that fills that spot? Is there someone in a buyout? Is there someone in a trade? Is there someone who supplants that and becomes the seventh guy, the sixth guy? That’s our job in the next eight days.”