Warriors Issued Warning Over Potential Low-Risk Trade for Veteran Scorer

Heading into the season, the Golden State Warriors undoubtedly had championship aspirations. They win their fourth title in eight years last season, but over the summer, they lost key pieces to their bench, which turned out to be bigger losses than the team may have hoped.

With just a couple of weeks left until the February 9 trade deadline, the Warriors have some serious decisions to make. Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney connected them as a sleeper team for Utah Jazz wing Malik Beasley, but Joey Linn of Inside the Warriors doesn’t think that would be a good fit.

“Known for his shooting, Beasley has struggled from the floor this season, converting on just 39.9% of his shots from the field, and 35.8% of his shots from deep,” Linn wrote. “Both of these clips are below his career averages, but are concerning for any team entertaining a trade. For the Warriors, who were mentioned as a potential dark horse candidate for Beasley, it is hard to see where he fits in. It would be a low-risk move for an expiring contract that averaged just under 20 PPG two seasons ago, but Beasley has looked far from that player this season, and will likely be someone the Warriors stay away from.”

Unreal how badly the Warriors blew this game to the Jazz. Up 4, leaving Malik Beasley – 39% from 3 – completely wide open. Up 1, weak ball control on the inbound. That'll go down as one of the most unthinkable comebacks of the entire NBA season. pic.twitter.com/wU46KnUIUx — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 8, 2022

According to Deveney’s original musings, the Warriors could be a potential landing spot for Beasley, as they are expected to be very active at the deadline in an attempt to improve their roster.

“Then there are, of course, the Warriors, who have signaled they won’t be very active at the deadline—though many around the league believe that will change,” Deveney wrote. “The Warriors need help up front, but there is some panic within the organization about the fact that the team’s bench has just not come together this year. Ownership remains reluctant to break up the young trio of James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga, but some strong internal voices could force a rethink on that.”

So far this season, Beasley has appeared in all 50 of Utah’s games and is playing 26.9 minutes per contest. He is averaging 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game on 40.0% shooting from the floor and 36.0% shooting from three-point range.

Warriors Looking to Trade for ‘Proven Player’

Golden State’s potential activity at the trade deadline lines up with their need for improved bench pieces. Their youngsters haven’t panned out as well as they have hoped, and according to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, they are one of a bunch of teams looking to add a “proven player” at the trade deadline.

“A sampling of GMs, scouts and front-office executives identified the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks as interested buyers on the trade market, looking to add a proven player — or two — to complement their star-studded core and improve their championship title chances in June,” Bucher wrote.

Me watching Warriors Twitter beg for the Warriors to make a move at the trade deadline knowing full well they will not pic.twitter.com/2eAfUTCOc0 — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) January 23, 2023

Warriors Urged to Trade Young Players

Trading their young talent would come as a gut punch to the front office, but if they want to compete for a championship, it might be a necessary evil. According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, Golden State should look to move some of their young pieces at the deadline.

“Golden State should be surfing the market more than casually. That is its obligation so long as a soon-to-be 35-year-old Curry operates at an MVP level. And the team should not, cannot, be above putting its once-upon-a-time prized prospects on the table,” Favale wrote. “Jonathan Kuminga should be off-limits in any deal that doesn’t land a star. Mose[s] Moody? Not so much. He barely sees the floor. It’s the same story for James Wiseman. He is currently sidelined with a sprained ankle, but wasn’t playing a big-time role upon returning from the G-League and isn’t someone the Warriors can even begin to think about trusting in the playoff pressure-cooker.”