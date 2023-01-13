Warriors Urged to Choose Between 3 Former Lottery Picks in Trade Talks

The Golden State Warriors are in a bit of a tricky situation this year. Despite winning the NBA Championship just a few short months ago, they now find themselves sitting at 20-21 on the year, which is good for eighth place in the Western Conference standings.

With how poor their season has gone thus far, many have questioned whether or not they will be active on the trade market. James Wiseman, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga have all been name-dropped. However, according to Patrick Epino of the Oakland Warriors podcast, Golden State should choose to trade Moody over the other two.

“There’s so much chatter, right, like, if you go on social, if you go on Twitter, there’s just so much Wiseman hate,” Epino said. “And, I’ve said, and I’ve interacted with folks on YouTube about this, like, ‘Hey, and I think I talked to you about this too, it’s like, well, you know, maybe we can move Moody?’ And, not knocking Moody, in general. I think all the lotto picks will be long-time solid NBA players, solid to very good too, hopefully, in Kuminga’s case, excellent NBA players. But it’s like, you know, if there’s anyone to move, of course, he’s the one that I would be okay moving.”

Play

Warriors Midseason Report: A Tale of Two Teams, Do They Have Enough? Trades or Buyout Market? Ep 326 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/WarriorsSubscribe We're halfway through the season and STILL don't really know exactly what team the Golden State Warriors are this season. Patrick is joined by Aram in Toronto to debrief on the tumultuous first half of the W's season and talk about where the squad currently stands and how far they can realistically go.… 2023-01-13T13:30:03Z

Kuminga has emerged as a quality rotational piece as of late thanks to his stellar defensive play. As for the other two, the same cannot yet be said. According to Epino, though, Wiseman still has plenty of potential, and it would be tough to give up the former second-overall pick.

Instead, ditching Moody as a way to improve the roster right now seems like the better plan. The young wing has appeared in 35 of the team’s 41 games and is playing just 15.2 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 5.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game on 44.8% shooting from the field and 36.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Steve Kerr Discusses Moses Moody’s Minutes

Despite being a recent lottery pick, Moody hasn’t been able to earn a regular spot in Golden State’s rotation. There are just too many players ahead of him that have performed at a higher level, according to head coach Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game’s Damon & Ratto.

He pointed to Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome as players currently ahead of Moody in the rotation.

“What you have to keep in mind is there’s only so many guys you can play and, frankly, Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome have both played really well and played positions of need for us given the injuries,” Kerr said. “That’s why those guys have seen more minutes than Moses.”

Play

Steve Kerr gives the Warriors a 'C' grade for the first half of the season Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joins Damon and Ratto to react to his team's loss to Phoenix last night, to discuss his team's performance at the exact halfway point of the 2022-2023 season, and the team's upcoming road trip. Download the Audacy app to never miss any of your favorite 957 The Game… 2023-01-12T01:51:37Z

Warriors Targeting Shooting & Size at Trade Deadline

As for what the Warriors might look to trade for at the deadline this year, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area noted that they are looking to add shooting and size.

“With the NBA trade deadline precisely 30 days away, the Warriors are active in the market, according to league sources,” Poole wrote. “Though nothing is said to be imminent – the front office is more concerned with getting Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins back to speed – there is a desire to add size and shooting.”