Warriors Shut Down League-Altering Trade in Final Minutes: Report

The Golden State Warriors only made one trade at this year’s deadline, reacquiring Gary Payton II, who was a part of their championship run last season. However, they were reportedly very close to pulling off a second trade prior to the deadline.

According to CJ Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors were in serious talks to acquire Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby. That being said, Holmes noted that Golden State balked at Toronto’s asking price of Jonathan Kuminga, other players, and additional draft compensation.

“The Warriors made a hard push for Raptors forward OG Anunoby at the trade deadline. However, I’m told Masai Ujiri’s asking price was too high. Wanted Jonathan Kuminga, others, plus picks,” Holmes tweeted.

Zach Lowe of ESPN reported a similar story, noting that any deal that would have landed the Warriors Anunoby would have “likely” had to include Kuminga.

Adding Anunoby to the mix would have given Golden State’s bench a major boost, as he is one of the best two-way wings in the league. The combination of Anunoby and Andrew Wiggins would have undoubtedly made up one of the best defensive wing cores in the league.

Having Anunoby on the roster could have completely changed the look of the West, as the Warriors would have retooled their roster in an attempt to compete with the Phoenix Suns and other top powerhouses.

The Raptors star has put together a solid season for Toronto so far. He has appeared in 45 of the Raptors’ 57 games so far this year and is playing 35.8 minutes per contest. Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game on 45.7% shooting from the field and 36.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors Trade for Gary Payton II in Jeopardy

Golden State’s trade for Payton also involved the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and Portland Trail Blazers. However, new information regarding Payton’s health has put the deal in jeopardy, as he failed his physical with the Warriors and could miss 2-3 months of action.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the deal could fall through because of the failed physical.

“A failed physical exam of Gary Payton II has placed the Golden State-Portland-Detroit-Atlanta four-team deal in serious jeopardy,” Charania tweeted. “Payton’s core muscle injury could sideline him for up to three months following a Warriors exam.”

Draymond Green Sounds Off on James Wiseman

In that trade, the Warriors sent James Wiseman to the Pistons. And after the deal was reported, Draymond Green sent a message to the young big man on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

“Number one, I want to say, to James Wiseman, man, Jimmy Wise, not an ideal start to your NBA career,” Green said. “I mean, not ideal at all. Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to restart that. And I think that’s such a beautiful thing. I feel like in this trade, James Wiseman gets what he needs, the Warriors got what they need. James Wiseman needs to go somewhere where he can play, where he can get minutes and reps, and he’s not expected to compete at a championship level. And he did that. Or, they did that – it’s happening for him in going to Detroit, where you’re with a bunch of other young guys who [are] going to make a ton of mistakes. And you just get to play through those mistakes and learn through those mistakes, because as we know, in life, experience is life’s greatest teacher. So for James Wiseman to go to a situation where he will have the opportunity to play and play through mistakes. It’s great for him, because he’s super talented, super skilled, but just [hasn’t] had the reps.”