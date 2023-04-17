Warriors ‘Potentially Looking to Make a Run’ at OG Anunoby Trade: Sources

Losing Game 1 of their playoff series to the Sacramento Kings isn’t the end of the world. And while the Golden State Warriors have a chance to bounce back, this season should still be looked at as a disappointment. Just one year after winning a title, they barely earned the six seed in the West.

In turn, they could potentially look to make some changes this summer. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Warriors, along with a long list of other teams, could be interested in a potential trade for Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby this summer.

“Among the teams potentially looking to make a run at Anunoby: the [New York] Knicks, Warriors, [Brooklyn] Nets, [Detroit] Pistons and [New Orleans] Pelicans,” Deveney wrote for Heavy Sports.

In addition, Zach Lowe of ESPN mentioned the Memphis Grizzlies as a team that could take an interest.

An Eastern Conference GM ran through the reasoning as to why some of the teams could take an interest in Anunoby. For the Warriors, it was mentioned that a deal could be hard to make happen, but the staff loves Anunoby.

“The Knicks are in a good position to really look at using the picks they have to get a wing defender who can solidify the rest of the roster,” the GM said. “And I’d look out for Detroit. Dwane Casey was OG’s first coach. They are going to look to get out of their rebuilding mode sooner rather than later and they have the assets to do it. New Orleans is in the same boat. The Warriors would have trouble making it happen but I know some of them on that staff really love OG.”

Warriors’ Draymond Green Calls on Andrew Wiggins

After the Warriors’ Game 1 loss to the Kings, Draymond Green spoke about the importance of Andrew Wiggins moving forward as he made his return to the court for the first time since February 13.

“It’s huge. Obviously, he’s our go-to guy when we need stops on the defensive as far as guarding the other team’s best player,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “So, as he continues to get his legs underneath him, we know he’ll continue to get better and better on that end. Wiggs brings something to our team that no one else does. The way that he can create shots for himself and his athletic ability. Putting pressure on the defense is big. So, great to have him back. It’s been a while, and he changes the dynamic of this team. So, it’s really big that we got him back for this run.”

Mike Brown on Warriors’ Down Steph Curry

At the end of regulation, Stephen Curry had a chance to tie the game, but he missed. Former Warriors assistant and current Kings head coach Mike Brown spoke about the shot post-game.

“Well, I mean, he’s capable of making any shot, and you just kind of hold your breath until that thing bounces off the rim,” Brown said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It’s no secret we wanted to take away the three-point line, and that’s what we tried to do. But in the same breath, he’s so crafty that once he faced up, you had to try to contest but not to do it where you’re picking up a foul because if you foul him in that situation, we all know he’s making all three free throws. He’s about as good a free throw shooter in the history of the game as anyone. So, again, we guarded the three-point line. We did a fairly good job with it. He ended up breaking free at the last second. He had to rush taking that one-foot three-point shot which, at the end of the day, you got to live with as opposed to fouling him.”