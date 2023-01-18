Warriors ‘Inquiring’ About Trade for Celtics Guard: Report

The Golden State Warriors are in quite a predicament ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which is just a few short weeks away. While they have some quality young pieces that need more time to develop, their current core is fully capable of winning a championship.

In turn, they could look to the trade market in an attempt to improve their title hopes heading into the second half of the season. According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Warriors have shown an interest in trading for Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard.

“Payton Pritchard’s lack of consistent playing time in the Celtics rotation has unsurprisingly led to a number of playoff teams inquiring about the availability of the reserve guard including the defending champion Golden State Warriors, league sources tell MassLive,” Robb wrote. “Despite these overtures, the Celtics have shown no interest in trading the 25-year-old guard to this point, according to multiple sources, with Pritchard re-entering Boston’s rotation during the past week following Jaylen Brown’s injury.”

New: The Warriors are among the teams that have inquired about Payton Pritchard's trade availability league sources tell MassLive. However, the Celtics have shown no interest in moving the guard to this point. More: https://t.co/6nilQbivZW — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 18, 2023

Pritchard has fallen out of favor in the Celtics rotation this year, as Boston added Malcolm Brogdon to the mix via trade this past summer. In turn, they could look to move him at the deadline for added depth at a different position.

For the Warriors, making a move for Pritchard would see them add a solid shooter and a reliable piece to their guard rotation. Despite not getting regular chances this year, Pritchard has shown the ability to be an elite shooter in the past. Over the course of his three-year career in Boston, he’s averaged 6.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game on 43.1% shooting from the field and 40.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors Players in Disagreement With Front Office

While adding help at the deadline could put the Warriors in a better position to compete for a championship this year, things aren’t that simple. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Warriors players and coaches are in disagreement with the front office and ownership over how to proceed at the deadline. One side wants to make moves, while the other side wants to stand pat.

“It depends who you talk to,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “They have always had a front office, a whole organization that was on the same page, start to end. They’re in a spot now where there’s some difference of opinion, that some of the players and coaches want them to be aggressive now, and some of the front office wants them to keep being patient with the young guys.”

Warriors at the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/9iPPqCUYqU — “Pettina” 🍒 (@tinangst) January 12, 2023

Warriors Want to Add Shooting & Size

If the Warriors do decide to make trades at the deadline this year, however, it’s fairly clear what they would be targeting. According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Warriors want to add shooting and size. Obviously, the 6’1 Pritchard would help resolve the former of the two wishes.

“With the NBA trade deadline precisely 30 days away, the Warriors are active in the market, according to league sources,” Poole wrote. “Though nothing is said to be imminent – the front office is more concerned with getting Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins back to speed – there is a desire to add size and shooting.”