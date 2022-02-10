The Golden State Warriors may not make any big moves at the trade deadline, but they’re likely willing to listen to offers for one promising young player, an insider says.
The Warriors have signaled that they will largely be staying put at Thursday’s trade deadline, with the team not willing to part with promising young players like rookie Jonathan Kuminga and second-year center James Wiseman. But a report indicates that the Warriors are likely to entertain offers for Wiseman, even if they don’t end up making a move.
Due Diligence From Warriors
As Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote, the odds of the Warriors making any kind of significant or splashy move are remote at best, though he did envision them feeling out the market for Wiseman. The 20-year-old center has been away from the court since suffering a season-ending knee injury late in his rookie season. The long absence, Buckley wrote, could prompt the Warriors to listen to trade offers.
“While nothing has happened that should completely shake their belief in the towering 20-year-old, his inconsistent rookie season and so far injury-erased follow-up might have them questioning his belief to contribute sooner than later,” he wrote.
“Given the ticking clocks tied to the 30-something trio of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, Golden State can (and arguably should) poke around to see what caliber of player Wiseman could bring back.”
The Warriors would likely not be so open for discussions on other players, including prized rookie Kuminga, Buckley added. He wrote that the Warriors would likely hang up the phone on any teams calling about the 19-year-old, who remains a key part of their plans to become a long-term contender in the Western Conference.
Wiseman’s Return Growing Closer
The Warriors could soon get Wiseman back onto the court. As ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reported, he participated in contract drills with the team for the first time in 10 months and traveled with the team to Salt Lake City. Wiseman had originally been projected to return earlier in the season, but hit a setback and needed an additional surgical procedure in December.
Wiseman’s teammates are eager to get him back onto the court and into the rotation.
“It’s big for him, individually, just to get closer to playing,” Steph Curry told ESPN. “And once he does start playing, hopefully he can stay in the rotation, stay off the injury list and get reps. He’s young, he has a lot to learn. But you can only learn by doing it and getting out there. Understanding what NBA basketball is like. He deserves an opportunity with everything he’s been through already in such a short period.”
The Warriors are in desperate need of some immediate help in the frontcourt, which has been hit hard by injuries. Big man Draymond Green remains out with an injured back, and both Kevin Looney and Andre Iguodala are injured as well.
All three are likely to return to the court before Wiseman, though the Warriors have indicated that he could be back before the regular season comes to an end.
