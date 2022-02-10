The Golden State Warriors may not make any big moves at the trade deadline, but they’re likely willing to listen to offers for one promising young player, an insider says.

The Warriors have signaled that they will largely be staying put at Thursday’s trade deadline, with the team not willing to part with promising young players like rookie Jonathan Kuminga and second-year center James Wiseman. But a report indicates that the Warriors are likely to entertain offers for Wiseman, even if they don’t end up making a move.

Due Diligence From Warriors

As Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote, the odds of the Warriors making any kind of significant or splashy move are remote at best, though he did envision them feeling out the market for Wiseman. The 20-year-old center has been away from the court since suffering a season-ending knee injury late in his rookie season. The long absence, Buckley wrote, could prompt the Warriors to listen to trade offers.