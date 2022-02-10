“It’s big for him, individually, just to get closer to playing,” Steph Curry told ESPN. “And once he does start playing, hopefully he can stay in the rotation, stay off the injury list and get reps. He’s young, he has a lot to learn. But you can only learn by doing it and getting out there. Understanding what NBA basketball is like. He deserves an opportunity with everything he’s been through already in such a short period.”

The Warriors are in desperate need of some immediate help in the frontcourt, which has been hit hard by injuries. Big man Draymond Green remains out with an injured back, and both Kevin Looney and Andre Iguodala are injured as well.

All three are likely to return to the court before Wiseman, though the Warriors have indicated that he could be back before the regular season comes to an end.

