Warriors in Trade Talks for High-Flying Magic Forward: Report

The Golden State Warriors could be looking to add a high-flying big man ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, a new report indicates.

With the Warriors hanging around the edge of the playoff race in the Western Conference, there has been some question as to whether the team would be buyers at the deadline or hold steady and build toward next season, when Klay Thompson is set to return and the club hopes to jump back into title contention. But an insider claims that Golden State is among the teams in talks to land a big man from the Eastern Conference who could help this year’s push.

Warriors Look for Deal With Orlando Magic

As Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported, the Warriors are one of several teams that have reached out to the Magic to inquire about Aaron Gordon. Competition for Gordon appears to be high. O’Connor noted that there are at least four other teams involved in preliminary talks, including the Portland Trail Blazers, a team he pegs as a particularly strong fit.

“The former no. 4 overall pick has proved to be an effective and versatile defender when he’s locked in (like he was during Orlando’s push for the playoffs in 2019),” O’Connor wrote. “He’d allow the Blazers to utilize small-ball lineups wherein he could focus on screening for Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. This could unleash a new dimension to his game—as a bouncy version of Draymond Green, thriving on the roll as a finisher or as a playmaker.”

As NBC Sports Bay Area noted, it was not clear how far the trade talks between the Warriors and Magic may have progressed or exactly what Orlando could be seeking in return for the high-flying big man. The report noted that the Warriors are said to be shopping Kelly Oubre, but other reports have indicated that the team would not part with rookie big man James Wiseman or the first-round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves that came from last year’s D’Angelo Russell trade, two coveted assets.

Warriors out on Another Potential Trade

The action on Gordon comes as the Warriors reportedly backed out of talks on another potential deal. Past reports had connected Golden State to Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo, but the asking price was reportedly too high. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau wrote that Houston was asking either for the Minnesota pick or Wiseman, which he said were both “conversation-enders” for Golden State.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers has said that any moves around the trade deadline would be with the long-term in mind, with the goal centered on getting back into title contention rather than simply slipping into the playoffs this season. That seems to close the door on any short-term players or those who might be a difficult fit after Thompson’s return next season. The Warriors have been connected to other players, but reports indicate that it would take a generational talent to convince the team to part with either of the top assets.

