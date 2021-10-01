Warriors Veteran Has ‘Uphill Battle’ to Make Final Roster: Insider

The Golden State Warriors are starting training camp with an open competition for the final roster spot, and one veteran player could be on the outside looking in.

The team has intentionally kept the 15th and final spot on the roster open to audition a number of players during camp. While there is no clear frontrunner — and no certainty that the team will pick any of them over the possibility of keeping the spot open — it may be an uphill battle for incumbent Mychal Mulder to return to the team, one insider writes.

Mulder at a Disadvantage

As Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area noted, Mulder earned his place with the Warriors after coming to the team in February 2020 on a 10-day contract. He played his way into a two-year deal, but now has plenty of competition as a backup guard. The Warriors brought in a trio of seasoned veterans to compete for the open position — Gary Payton II, Langston Galloway and Avery Bradley.

While Mulder has the experience of playing within Golden State’s system and has the endorsement of head coach Steve Kerr, Poole noted that it will be difficult to earn a spot over the others. That’s especially true if the Warriors decide to emphasize defensive ability, which would give Bradley and Payton the edge. Mulder still has the potential to sign a two-way contract, however, which could give him an edge of his own.

Mulder has acknowledged the situation, saying he realizes that he is fighting for a roster spot.

“Everybody is trying to make a name for themselves, trying to stay in and survive,” Mulder said, via Poole. “I don’t think we’re treating this camp any differently. I know for myself, personally, I’m coming in to attack it like it’s my first day on the job.”

Mulder averaged 5.6 points per game last season, shooting just a shade under 40% from behind the three-point arc.

Warriors Have Options

There is a chance that no one wins the competition for the final spot. Speaking to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami on The TK Show, Kerr said the team could choose to keep the roster spot open, a strategy they employed after the trade deadline last season.

“The way we’re looking at it is that it’s up in the air,” Kerr said. “We may or may not use it, but that’s what training camp is for. You get a really good look at some guys, there are some really interesting names, people who are really proven players in the league. You get a chance to get a good look at those guys and some young guys who are trying to make it in the league.”

But Mulder would at least fit the mold of what Golden State is seeking with the final spot. Kerr also told Kawakami that the team is not looking to add much more size, saying they were making a conscious decision to go smaller and more athletic.

“We played Draymond [Green] at five so much. We even played Juan [Toscano-Anderson] at five,” Kerr said. “The league seems to be getting smaller and quicker every single year. So I think we’re less inclined to carry a bunch of centers like we used to.”

While that could help Mulder’s battle to make the roster, it also seemed to shut the door on rumors that the Warriors were interested in signing former Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Marc Gasol.

