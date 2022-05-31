Warriors Get Good News on Trio of Injured Veterans Ahead of NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are inching back toward full health and could get a trio of key veterans back in for their return to the NBA Finals.

The Warriors have been awaiting the return of defensive stopper Gary Payton II, who was lost in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals after suffering a fractured elbow. Veteran Andre Iguodala has also been working his way back from a neck injury and versatile big man Otto Porter Jr. nursing an injured foot.

With just two days left until the NBA Finals tip off in San Francisco, there appears to be a good chance that the Warriors could have all three back on the court at some point during the series.

Encouraging Update from Warriors Practice

The Warriors saw a glimmer of hope on Monday, when the three injured players were all able to take the floor in practice. But Golden State head coach Steve Kerr warned that the real test would come later in the week, when they would actually take part in scrimmages.

“None of them scrimmaged, but they all took part in practice,” Kerr said on Monday. “So they’re all progressing and doing pretty well, and we’ll have an update again tomorrow and the next day. We’ll just see where it all goes.”

Tuesday brought an even more encouraging update. As Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reported, all three were full participants in the May 31 practice, giving Kerr hope that they would be back on the court for the NBA Finals.

Gary Payton II said he still has “a few boxes to check” before getting clearance for a return. Kept it vague. Steve Kerr said tomorrow’s contact practice will matter. pic.twitter.com/0h9SbxQ1x7 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 31, 2022

“Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr were full participants today in practice,” Poole tweeted. “Availability for Game 1 tbd. Steve Kerr tells NBC Bay Area that he is ‘optimistic’ they can play at some point in the series.”

As the San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau added, the bigger test will come on Wednesday when the Warriors go through a full-contact practice after the lighter one on Tuesday.

New Role for Warriors Veteran

While the Warriors will likely need the contributions of Payton in defensive assignments against the Boston Celtics and Porter’s size and shooting, there may be a different role for Iguodala during the series. Kerr said that while he was rehabbing during the Western Conference Finals, the 18-year veteran also worked with teammates behind the scenes to impart his wisdom and serve as a de facto assistant coach.

“Andre’s been just a huge factor,” Kerr told the San Francisco Chronicle’s Scott Ostler. “He’s basically an assistant coach, but one who has the ear of the players and the respect that comes from having a phenomenal Hall of Fame career, and being a Finals MVP, Olympic gold medalist, and a guy who’s played against every player on the Mavericks. His wisdom, you can’t really quantify it. So even with his injury, I just feel like Andre has been crucial for us.”

The Warriors' battle-tested veteran has leaned into his role as a player-coach this season 🙌https://t.co/ak8YlLEBq1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 30, 2022

Iguodala has been hit with disappointment in what many believe to be his last year in the NBA, missing a total of 51 regular-season games with a variety of injuries. But assistant coach Ron Adams said Iguodala has been able to push past the frustration and find other ways to contribute to the team’s success.

“He’s had a real tough year because, gosh, we could use him right now,” Adams said. “He’s not had that opportunity, but he’s the type of guy who wants to contribute, and I think he really has contributed.”

