Warriors Looking at Former Bulls Guard as Potential Backup to Curry

The Golden State Warriors are still searching for the player who will fill their final roster spot, this time giving a workout to a former Chicago Bulls guard who could potentially provide a bit of relief for Steph Curry.

The Warriors plan to work out free-agent point guard Ryan Arcidiacono this week, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported. Golden State has looked at a number of options to round out the roster, and Arcidiacono will be the second point guard in a matter of two weeks to get a close look.

Warriors Look to Provide Guard Depth

Arcidiacono could give the Warriors a steady hand for their second unit. As Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area noted, the 27-year-old appeared in 44 games for the Bulls last season. Though he scored only 3.1 points per game, Arcidiacono was solid from long range, hitting 37.3 percent of his three-pointers.

Arcidiacono could also have the ability to fit into Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s rotations, which can often go deep. Last year, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan praised Arcidiacono’s ability to be ready whenever he’s called on to play.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Arch that he’s that guy, whether he’s in or out of the rotation. I know whenever I call upon him, you know exactly what you’re going to get,” Donovan said, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. ‘You’re going to get a tough, hard-nosed guy who’s been a winner his whole entire life, who’s going to find ways to impact the game and impact the team. He may not be the most talented, most gifted guy athletically, but I think he’s got a lot of heart and he’s going to compete and fight. He always generally makes a pretty positive impact on the group.”

Warriors Have Decisions to Make

As Johnson noted, the Warriors have been searching for a potential addition to the backcourt, giving another workout to veteran Darren Collison and adding Gary Payton II to their Summer League roster.

The Warriors have looked into some other options to fill the final roster spot, including reports that the team was interested in veteran forward Paul Millsap. Wes Goldberg of the Mercury News reported last month that there had been some initial discussions between the Warriors and Millsap’s representation, but the two sides never came close to a deal as Millsap was asking close to the $5.9-million tax-payer mid-level exception, a price the Warriors were not willing to pay. Millsap ultimately ended up joining former Warriors star Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets.

As Slater noted on Twitter last month, the Warriors may not be making a decision on the final roster spot anytime soon. He reported that Warriors general manager Bob Myers intends to keep the final spot open to hold a training camp battle between a few options, including Payton and veteran Mychal Mulder.

No matter who fills the roster spot, there will be some changes to the Warriors rotation next season as the team opted to hold onto both lottery picks, using them to select Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Both are expected to see floor time with the second unit.

