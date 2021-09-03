WATCH: Warriors Star Shouts out San Francisco Giants Sluggers From Boat

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson continues to have the time of his life this summer.

Aside from working his way back from the devastating achilles injury he suffered in 2019, Thompson has been keeping fans tuned into his offseason shenanigans from his boat and this week, he took to Instagram Live from just outside beautiful Oracle Park. Ironically, Stephen Curry’s “Splash Brother” was filming from the middle of McCovey Cove, which, as any San Francisco Giants fan knows, is a prime hangout if you want to enjoy a day on the water and get a chance at retrieving a home run.

Thompson doesn’t seem to be super close to the park in the video, so despite his calls for shortstop Brandon Crawford to “gimme a home run to [the opposite-field]”, odds are that even Barry Bonds circa 2001 wouldn’t be able to knock a dinger that far.

While the Dubs are still a few more weeks away from training camp and over one month from their regular season-opener, “B-Craw” and the Giants are in the thick of an intense National League pennant chase. Entering this weekend’s crucial three-game home series against the rival-Los Angeles Dodgers, both teams are tied for the best record in baseball at 85-49.

Depending on what Thompson’s schedule looks like this weekend, the “Splash Brother” could very well be back out there in the “Splash Zone”.

Thompson Wants Dubs, Giants to Both Win Titles This Season

Where the Giants have the reigning World Series-champion Dodgers as the biggest roadblock to winning their first title since 2014, the Warriors also have an in-state squad as perhaps their most significant threat to a crown with the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s true, nobody knows how newcomer Russell Westbrook will mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and there are other questions surrounding the Lakers roster – age, injury-risk, etc. – but on paper, most experts seem to view them as the favorites in the western conference at this point.

Thompson feels good about the chances for both the Giants and Warriors though, and loves what the Bay Area’s baseball team did at the MLB trade deadline on July 30.

“I love the Kris Bryant acquisition, he’s a great player,” Thompson said. “Reminds me of myself, tall rangy, gun of an arm, hit the long ball.”

Darren Collison Works out With Steph, Jordan Poole

As Thompson continues to rehab and work his way back into game shape, Golden State is reportedly considering bringing in another high-scoring veteran guard to possibly take some of the load off of Steph in the meantime.

It’s been nearly 900 days since Darren Collison last played in a meaningful NBA game, but The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater reported Thursday morning that the 34-year-old was at the Dubs’ facility on Wednesday and would return on Thursday. The former first-team All-Rookie scrimmaged with the likes of Curry and Jordan Poole, among others.

Collison’s last NBA game came on April 21, 2019 with the Indiana Pacers, when he started and played nearly 33 minutes during the team’s 110-106 playoff loss to the Boston Celtics.

