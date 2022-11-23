Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Land 23-Year-Old Star Big Man

An 8-10 start to the season is not what the Golden State Warriors had in mind heading into the year. They are just a few months removed from winning their fourth championship in eight years, yet they can’t seem to find a rhythm.

In turn, some have speculated that they could get involved on the trade market. One trade suggested by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report would see them strike a deal with the Orlando Magic for Wendell Carter Jr.

Here’s the full outline of the proposed trade:

Warriors receive: Carter Jr.

Magic receive: James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga

This deal would give the Warriors a massive boost to their bench unit, which has been one of the worst in the league this year. The Warriors’ bench ranks 11th in points (34.4), 24th in field goal percentage (44.1%), 27th in three-point percentage (31.6%), 23rd in offensive rating (51.9), 26th in defensive rating (59.9), and 30th in plus/minus (-5.6).

Adding Carter to the mix would provide them with a big-time upgrade. The 23-year-old has been putting together a solid season in Orlando. So far this season, he’s appeared in 15 of Orlando’s 18 games, playing 32.9 minutes per contest. Carter is averaging 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 51.5% shooting from the field and 34.6% shooting from three-point range.

Why Orlando Does This Trade

For the Magic, this deal would be about adding more talent and potential to a young team that has shown flashes this year. They already have a great young core with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, and Jalen Suggs, but adding more could help them in the future.

Wiseman may not have panned out quite yet, but he’s just a couple of years removed from being the second overall pick in the NBA Draft. If given the opportunity to play without the pressure of being a part of a winning organization, he could thrive. So far this year, he’s put up just 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds but was recently sent down to the G League.

The Warriors are sending James Wiseman to the G League for “10 consecutive days or longer”, via @anthonyVslater. pic.twitter.com/kNSmcchjyH — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 15, 2022

A similar thought process can be applied to the addition of Kuminga. He was a top 10 pick just one year ago, but the Warriors aren’t able to give him the developmental minutes that he so desperately needs – Orlando would be able to. He’s averaging 5.6 points and 2.1 rebounds so far this year.

The only downside to this deal for the Magic is that they already have a ton of frontcourt players. Banchero, Wagner, Bol, Mo Bamba, and others occupy their frontcourt. Trading Carter for two younger players could be intriguing, but they might prefer to add guard and wing depth.

Warriors ‘Worried About’ Bench Unit

While Golden State may prefer to keep their young players around for the future, that doesn’t solve any of their issues this year, Their bench unit has been terrible, and according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, they are “worried about everybody” outside of the starting five.

“The injury to [Donte] DiVincenzo has been tough for them because they were hoping to put a lot on him early in the year,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The young guys have not gone into their roles the way they wanted. Right now, it is a lot more than the off-court stuff that they are worried about. They’re worried about everybody beyond that starting five.”

Carter would help ease some of their worries, but the question is, would ownership be willing to swallow their pride and trade both Wiseman and Kuminga?