Wizards Coach Takes Subtle Jab at Curry & Poole After Tough Warriors Win

So far this season, the Golen State Warriors have struggled mightily on the road. Their road record is currently 5-17, bringing their overall record to 22-22 on the season, which is good for just seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

However, they picked up a road win in their most recent game against the Washington Wizards, earning a 127-118 victory. After the game, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. took what seemed to be a slight jab at Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole. He said that they don’t affect opposing teams as well as Draymond Green, but his defense compliments their shooting.

“Draymond makes an impact in a lot of ways that don’t show up in the box score,” Unseld said via the Wizards’ official YouTube channel. “Just pushing us up the floor a little bit, disrupting us offensively. He makes plays that those other two guys on the floor, they probably don’t bother you quite as much, but you can’t have those types of plays on top of the shot-making [and] the three-point ability of Poole and Curry.”

Play

Postgame Press – WAS vs. GSW: Wes Unseld Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris Coach Unseld, Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris spoke to the media after the Wizards’ matchup with the Warriors on January 16 at Capital One Arena. 🎥 #DCAboveAll #Wizards #DCFamily 📲 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗨𝗦 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗘𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗞 → facebook.com/Wizards 𝗧𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥 → twitter.com/WashWizards 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗠 → instagram.com/washwizards/ 𝗧𝗜𝗞𝗧𝗢𝗞 → tiktok.com/@wash_wizards 𝗦𝗡𝗔𝗣𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗧 → snapchat.com/add/washwizards 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗭𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗧 💻 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗼𝘂𝗿… 2023-01-17T00:24:30Z

Green put up some impressive stats against Washington, churning in one of his best performances of the season. He dropped 17 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor and 2-of-3 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Curry and Poole, they both had incredible games against Washington. Curry had a game-high 41 points to go along with seven rebounds and two assists, shooting 12-of-28 from the field and 6-of-15 from distance. Meanwhile, Poole put up 32 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor and 7-of-13 shooting from deep.

Stephen Curry Puts Warriors on Blast

Golden State hasn’t been able to rally around their stars as well as they may have hoped this season. Their starting unit is one of the best in the business, but the Warriors’ bench has failed to live up to expectations.

After one of the Warriors’ recent losses to the Chicago Bulls, Curry called out his team. He said that they haven’t been “intelligent” enough to be a consistent team this year.

“We have enough talent that we can come back and make the game interesting, and take the lead going into halftime,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area. “But we just haven’t proven that we’re intelligent enough or play hard enough, that we’re focused enough to string a couple good games together to help build that momentum. Until we do, we’re going to hover around .500 and not break away from the pack.”

Steph details why the Warriors haven't been able to be a consistent team pic.twitter.com/X0LfuwPa0d — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 16, 2023

Steve Kerr Stresses Importance of Ball Movement

As far as what it will take to get the Warriors back on track. Head coach Steve Kerr noted that ball movement will be the key to Golden State’s success and is what will keep the Warriors happy.

“Our whole game is about ball movement and sharing the ball, throwing it ahead,” Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’re constantly trying to get our guys to understand the importance of ball movement, running to the corners in transition to give us space, so I liked that particular play. Ball movement leads to a lot of people being happy, and if they’re happy, they’re gonna play better defense. And they’re gonna rebound, and the locker room’s more fun. So I think passing leads to a lot of that.”