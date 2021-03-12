Why Warriors’ Steph Curry Has Yet to Extend Contract

Beginning last season, Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry was eligible to sign a contract extension with the team. Despite Curry outwardly saying that he wanted to spend his whole career in Golden State, this didn’t happen. With a max deal on the table, Curry has the opportunity of extending for $156 million guaranteed, for three years.

Curry Still Has Not Extended Yet

In an interview with Warriors’ General Manager, Bob Myers, on 5.7 The Game’s “Steiny, Guru & Dibs” Show, he went into detail about Curry’s future contract with the franchise.

“He could sign a four-year deal after this season [or] a five-year deal after that,” said Myers. “It wasn’t anything that was difficult. No hard conversation. It was just, ‘Hey, let’s talk about it at the end of the year.’ So it’s really whatever he’s hoping to do and wants to do.”

This upcoming season, Curry will be paid around $46 million. Before that, Curry s able to decide if he wants to sign a four-year extension worth up to $215 million added on to what he’s already earning. When Myers was asked the chances of Curry staying with the team he responded:

“I think he’s happy. Obviously, fans always are gonna be worried about Steph Curry. But I feel like he’s in a very good place personally [and] professionally. I feel pretty good about him wanting to be around. I don’t personally have any — besides the paranoid fears that everybody has that aren’t really rational — besides once in awhile, ‘Well what if this happened?’ But those aren’t based on fact. So I feel good about it and I think he feels good about it.”

Near the beginning of the season, Curry had mentioned that he wanted to remain with the same team for as long as his father, Dell Curry, did with the Charlotte Hornets; which was 15 years. It is almost guaranteed that Curry will remain with the Warriors and extend his contract, but this hasn’t been done yet.

Curry’s Legacy

There’s no doubt that Curry is one of the main driving forces of the entire Golden State organization. Per Myers in this same interview, he says that there’s this “pressure” to utilize Curry while he’s still in his prime, which hasn’t changed since 2011.

“I feel that pressure because I’m competitive, and I want to win and I grew up a Warriors fan. I want to give the fans a great team, just like everybody else. So we hear that [chatter], but we’re always trying to [improve].”

As of now, Curry is averaging 29.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game. Still, one of the best stat lines of his career since he entered the league. While the team is currently sitting at 19-18 which is in ninth place in a stacked Western Conference, Curry continues to carry the team offensively. Myers and the Warriors are hopeful that the team can pick up the pace for the last half of the season to remain in playoff contingency.

