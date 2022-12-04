Warriors Wings Both Suddenly on Injury Report After Breakout Efforts

Stephen Curry has been lighting up the scoreboard for the Golden State Warriors throughout the 2022-23 campaign. More recently, though, he’s been getting some additional help in that department, particularly from the Dubs’ up-and-down wing group.

Three weeks back, Jordan Poole got the party started with a 36-piece for the San Antonio Spurs. A few days after that, Klay Thompson woke up and decided to drop 41 points on the Houston Rockets. Then Poole struck again on Friday with a 30-point night (and seven threes) versus the Chicago Bulls.

Less than 24 hours later, it was Andrew Wiggins who resumed the Texas Chainsaw Massacre against the Rockets with 36 points and eight triples to help secure a 19-point win.

With a potentially difficult Monday matchup against the upstart Indiana Pacers looming, though, there’s a chance that Steph and Co. will be without two of the aforementioned bucket-getters, per the latest injury report.

Poole & Wiggins Appear on Injury Update

Andrew Wiggins goes off for 36 points in Warriors' 120-101 win over Rockets | NBC Sports Bay Area The Warriors Postgame Live crew breaks down Andrew Wiggins' team-high 36-point performance in the win over Houston. Monte Poole says that 2020 trade with the Timberwolves just keeps looking better. Following Saturday's win against the Rockets, Steve Kerr discussed what the Warriors still need to work on going forward and also commented on Draymond Green… 2022-12-04T05:12:52Z

As of the league’s 6:30 pm ET injury report on Sunday, both Wiggins and Poole are questionable to take the court versus Tyrese Haliburton and his crew.

For his part, Wiggins is dealing with right adductor tightness. Poole, meanwhile, finds himself on the report due to left ankle soreness. The latter turned his ankle in violent fashion with just under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter while attempting to put a dribble move on Rockets big man Bruno Fernando.

He was able to remain in the game, however.

It’s worth noting that Poole missed just six games last season, while Wiggins has maintained a consistent lineup presence since he entered the league nine years ago. So, if there’s nothing serious going on, we could still see both players in uniform against Indy.

In any case, the bigger news may actually be the name that wasn’t on the report. Specifically, that of Curry, who suffered a left ankle injury of his own during the third quarter when Alperen Sengun landed on the baller’s foot while attempting to block a shot. He, too, stayed on the floor after getting hurt.

During his postgame presser, Dubs coach Steve Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area, that he thought Poole and Curry’s ankles were OK.

Kerr Offers Big Praise for Moses Moody

Wiggins wasn’t the only wing player who had a big game against the Rockets. For his part, former No. 14 overall pick Moses Moody came off the bench to hit 4-of-5 shots — including a perfect 3-of-3 from long range — and score 11 points in 17 minutes of action.

It was the first time in three games that Moody had even seen the court, as well as the first time since November 21 that he had played more than five minutes in a game.

After the contest, Kerr shouted Moody out for being able to come in so cold and actually perform well.

“Moses is someone who I just believe in as a human being and he showed why tonight,” Kerr said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “That takes a lot of character to come in off the bench with a lot of cobwebs and shake all those off and knock down big shots and play important minutes.”