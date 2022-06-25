Wild Trade Proposal Sends Kevin Durant Back to the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have meticulously created a “two-timeline” path that has already produced an NBA title with the opportunity to compete for many years to come with a young core of potential stars.

One insider believes the team could consider blowing up that plan to build an entirely new path.

Dieter Kurtenbach of the Mercury News noted that the situation in Brooklyn is set to implode, with Kyrie Irving potentially leaving and Kevin Durant now considering whether he stays with the team that he picked over the Warriors in 2019. If Durant does choose to leave, a reunion with Golden State wouldn’t be out of the question, Kurtenbach noted.

Durant Back to the Bay?

As Kurtenbach noted, there would not be many teams able to afford Durant if he lands on the trade block. The Warriors would, but he noted that the franchise would need to move beyond the “serious awkwardness” of his final years in Golden State and focus on the idea of returning to the peak years of the now 8-season dynasty.

Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future. This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2022

While Kurtenbach still believes a Durant trade is unlikely to happen, that wouldn’t stop the Warriors from exploring trade talks.

“I don’t think they’d give up on that plan now that they’re atop the NBA,” he wrote. “But that’s not to say they won’t discuss it, perhaps even with the Nets.”

Kurtenbach steered clear of offering details, including the massive price the Warriors would likely need to pay for Durant. But he noted that the franchise didn’t pick up the idea of a “two-timeline” plan with young talent alongside older veterans until Durant left. A potential return for Durant could be enough for the Warriors to back off the idea of developing James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga into stars while leaning on younger breakout players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

KD spoke on not getting respect throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/pY5nHdIW3z — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 25, 2022

“The Warriors always want more, and as truly great as Andrew Wiggins was in the postseason, and as tantalizing as James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga might be as prospects, getting the Super Villains back together would be great business on and off the court for the Dubs,” he wrote.

Warriors Path Producing Results

Going into this season, there were even some prominent members of the Warriors who doubted whether the “two-timeline” plan could produce results. Draymond Green expressed concern about the plan to develop a group of young players while also competing for a title, but Steve Kerr found opportunities for rookies Kuminga and Moses Moody to make contributions while also getting more playing time in the G League earlier in the season. Poole has already developed into a star, and there are high hopes that Wiseman could follow once he finally returns from the knee injury that wiped out more than a full season.

Drafted 28th overall out of Michigan in 2019, a stop in the NBA G League and now NBA CHAMPION in Year 3… Jordan Poole! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/ZhlAwLJhbE — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

The Warriors also made more investments in the two-timeline plan this month, holding onto their draft picks to bring in more young talent rather than trading them for more complementary players. Warriors owner Joe Lacob has also committed to spending what it takes to keep the core together, even though the team has a league-high $346 million payroll including a $170 million tax bill.

“We’re always assessing,” Lacob told The Athletic. “We wouldn’t spend that kind of money on the roster if we didn’t think we had a chance to win. When you do think you have a chance to go far and compete for a championship, our belief is we are going to do everything we can, use every last dollar.”

