Former Warriors Big Man Signing With Conference Foe: Report

Lots of quality NBA players have played for the Golden State Warriors over the years. With Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson consistently leading the way, the Warriors have had to curate elite supporting casts in order to keep the ship moving.

Obviously, there are the more notable ones, such as Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney, but plenty of smaller names have made an impact, too. Well, one former Warrior – big man Willie Cauley-Stein – is about to sign with the Houston Rockets.

“The Houston Rockets are planning to sign center Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day contract, sources tell me and @KellyIko. Cauley-Stein, a seven-year NBA veteran, has spent the season with Rockets‘ Rio Grande Valley G League affiliate,” tweeted Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Cauley-Stein didn’t spend long with the Warriors. He played just 41 games with the team during the 2019-20 season when they were going through a rebuilding year. That being said, he did start in 37 of those 41 games, playing 22.9 minutes per contest.

His numbers were pretty solid, too, considering the number of minutes he played. In his 41 games with Golden State, Cauley-Stein averaged 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 56.0% shooting from the floor.

As noted by Charania, Cauley-Stein has spent this season with the Rio Grande Vipers – Houston’s G League squad. In 16 showcase games (15 starts), the 29-year-old has averaged 6.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest on 64.9% shooting from the field.

Timberwolves Coach Praises Klay Thompson

In other news, the short-handed Warriors picked up a much-needed win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Thompson continued his dominant stretch of play, which has been welcomed, considering both Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins have been out.

After the game, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch praised Thompson, calling him “a great player.”

“He’s a great player. He’s really found his form and looks like he’s fully back in a lot of ways,” Finch said via the Timberwolves’ official YouTube channel. “He’s going to make shots, some of those shots we have to live with. We’re prepared to live with those. The banked three from the corner was a bit of a backbreaker at the time. We battled him, and he didn’t get a ton of clean looks, I’ll tell you that. But, he doesn’t need a lot of time or space.”

Steve Kerr Provides Draymond Green Injury Update

On a less positive note, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided an injury update on Green after Golden State’s win over Minnesota. He said that Green, who has missed the team’s last two games, suffered an injury flare-up. Things were looking good, but the issue caused a setback.

“It flared up today, so he will be more thoroughly checked out by our medical staff,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It was sort of unexpected. The way he came through treatment [Saturday], everything was looking good, and he had a setback today.”

Steve Kerr said Draymond sustained a setback earlier today and likely will undergo an MRI on his knee pic.twitter.com/AIer2TzlyV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 26, 2023

With Curry and Wiggins out, the Warriors will need all hands on deck. Thompson has been stepping up, but getting Green healthy will be crucial to their playoff chances.