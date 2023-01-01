Warriors Trade Proposal Lands Final 2 Pieces of Championship Puzzle

The Golden State Warriors have given their fans some hope as of late. After a rocky start to the season and an ugly sting after Stephen Curry went down with a shoulder injury, they’ve now won four games in a row and are slowly working their way back toward the playoff picture.

But even before Curry went down, there were some clear issues with the roster. Their bench was struggling, and it was clear that they could use some help. In turn, taking a look at potential options on the trade market could help them get back into championship form.

Here’s a full outline of a potential trade with the Charlotte Hornets that would help them do just that:

Warriors receive: Mason Plumlee, PJ Washington

Hornets receive: James Wiseman, Moses Moody, 2026 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected)

Ditching Wiseman would be a tough blow to the front office, as they took him with the second-overall pick just a couple of years ago. The same can be said about Moody. But if they want to make the most out of the rest of Curry’s, Draymond Green’s, and Klay Thompson’s careers, then they need to push all of their chips on the table.

Adding Plumlee and Washington would give their bench two solid upgrades. Plumlee has been putting together a solid season for Charlotte and would be an immediate upgrade over Wiseman. As for Washington, he’s putting up career-high marks and would pair alongside Jordan Poole to form a lethal one-two punch off the bench.

By adding two legitimate bench pieces, and ones that can be trusted to produce on a nightly basis, Golden State could catapult themselves back into the championship race.

‘Pretty Strong’ Chance Draymond Green Leaves Warriors

Making a run at a second title in a row this season becomes an even more clear play when considering the future of the team’s current core. After extending Poole and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors will have some tough decisions to make regarding Green’s and Thompson’s contracts.

According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, there’s a “pretty strong” chance that Green will leave Golden State after his current deal is up.

“Pretty strong,” a Western Conference executive said of Green’s chances to leave the Warriors. “If they win a championship again this year, there will be pressure to keep things together, but the stuff with the punch [on Jordan Poole] in the preseason, that probably put the nail in it. There was already a good chance he would go just because his production is not what it was and he is getting older [32]. It would be hard to justify paying him $20-something-million a year.”

Draymond Green’s Name Needs To Be In The DPOY Conversation! 🔒 pic.twitter.com/WZ7UF0pRN4 — ²³ (@PlayoffDraymond) December 29, 2022

Klay Thompson ‘Could Consider’ Leaving Warriors

As for Thompson, things aren’t guaranteed on that front, either. While Thompson seems like the likelier bet to remain on Golden State, Deveney’s sources revealed that even he “could consider” leaving the Warriors.

“He could consider it,” a Western Conference executive said. “You know, he grew up with his dad as a player, mostly for the Lakers, so they’re a team he could look to leave for. And he grew up near Portland, so the Blazers, there has been talk he wants to play for them. But really, he is kind of engrained in the Warriors now. He is such a part of that team and the culture, everything he went through with the injuries, and just his whole laid-back attitude and approach. They love him. It would be hard to imagine him actually suiting up in another uniform.”