21 Best Golf Gadgets to Improve Your Game

Golf is constantly evolving, and that’s certainly true when it comes to equipment and technology. New products designed to improve your game by using innovative technology are being released all the time. So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and effective golf gadgets available right now. GPS watches and handheld devices, swing analyzers, launch monitors, and rangefinders are just some of the cool things on the list intended to take your game to the next level.
These products make for perfect gift ideas for golfers on your shopping list or as a little something new for yourself.
The Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors are a stat tracking system for the golfer who prefers an analytical approach to the game.
You get a set of 14 sensors (one for each club, including putter) that attach to the end of the grips. Using an Artificial Intelligence-powered GPS rangefinder, the sensors track every shot as well as offer Caddie Advice. The Smart Club Distances mode will let you know exactly how far you hit each club in all weather conditions, while the Strokes Gained Analytics option helps identify your strengths and weaknesses.
The bundle includes a free app for iOS and Android and a PlayBetter portable charger.
While the Garmin Approach S60 is known as a GPS watch, it’s got loads of other features designed not only to help your golf game, but to track and improve your overall health.
There are nearly two dozen golf features in the S60, with some of the highlights being 42,000 preloaded courses worldwide; yardage to the front/middle/back of the green; shot distance measuring; digital scorecard; stat tracking; green view with manual pin position; and hazard targets.
Other useful golf features of the tournament-legal watch include full vector map; plays-like distance; handicap scoring; swing tempo; tempo training; and round timer.
Of course, it can be used for other activies as well, such as cycling, swimming, skiing, snowboarding, rowing, and more.
Golf watches aren’t for everyone, but if you want the all the features of one, check out the Izzo Swami 6000 GPS, a handheld device.
With over 38,000 preloaded courses, the Swami 6000 provides distances to the front, center, and back of the green, and layup and carry distances to hazards and doglegs on its bright 2-inch color screen.
Other top features include auto course recognition, auto hole-advance, and shot distance measuring. It has a digital scorekeeper and will save your round score, including greens in regulation. The Swami can clip to your belt, fit in your pocket (3.75 inches long), or attach to the golf cart frame (Magnahold Technology) for hands-free use.
The handheld device can also be held on golf push carts for easy access.
When it comes to golf gadgets, the Mevo Portable Launch Monitor is one that can be very beneficial in game improvement as it uses 3D doppler radar technology to track all swing metrics.
The Mevo tracks carry distance, club head speed, smash factor, apex, flight time, ball speed, spin rate, and launch angle. It measures those numbers and gives immediate feedback and allows you to record video on your mobile phone. You can also save and share stats from your practice session.
Lightweight (less than 1/2 pound) and compact, you can use the launch monitor indoors and outdoors. It has a battery life up to four hours.
If you want a really compact and versatile GPS device, the Golf Buddy Voice 2 SE Talking GPS Rangefinder might be exactly what you need.
Preloaded with 40,000 worldwide courses and a battery life up to 20 hours, has a 1-inch LCD screen and adjustable voice volume. It has a clip that can be attached to a hat or belt, a strap to wear as a watch, and a retractable carabiner clip option.
Some of the top features of the water-resistant device include distances to the front/center/back of the green, dynamic green view, shot distance, time mode, and automatic course and hole recognition. It’s also multi-lingual with 8 preloaded languages (English, French, Italian, Spanish, German, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean).
Lightweight and compact, the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder is highlighted by a new feature — Pin Acquisition Technology (P.A.T.) with Pulse Technology.
When the correct distance to the pin is found, you’ll get a vibration letting you know you’re ready to go. Another cool highlight is Magnahold, which is a strong magnet in the rangefinder which allows you to affix it to your golf cart. Slope Technology measures the terrain angle then calculates the adjusted slope.
The 300 Pro has 6 times magnification with a range of 5 to 1,000 yards with +/- 1 yard accuracy. Tournament legal, the device can also scan for multiple targets.
Weighing just 5.4 ounces and measuring 4 inches by 2.7 inches by 1.4 inches, the 300 Pro is water and fog proof. It’s also available in the 400s and EZ models.
The Sports Sensors Swing Speed Radar with Tempo Timer is one of those golf gadgets you don’t need to use actual golf balls with.
You can use kind of ball, including wiffle balls, practice golf balls, rubber balls — you just need to swing a golf club as you normally would on the course. This device measures club head speed and swing tempo in an effort to help overall consistency. It will provide immediate feedback.
It has a range of swing speed of 40 to 200 miles per hour and measures the swing tempo time to 1/100 of a second. You can use it indoors or outdoors. Though, if you’re using the device indoors, you’re probably better off using golf nets.
The Bushnell Golf Wingman GPS Bluetooth Speaker is one of those golf gadgets that not only let’s you listen to your favorite tunes while on the course, but it will tell you audibly the the front/center/back of the green distances with the push of a button.
Measuring 8 3/4 inches by 4 1/4 inches by 4 inches and weighing 24 ounces, the speaker uses Bite magnetic technology to mount to the frame on the golf cart. It’s got a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours.
The speaker also has over 36,000 preloaded courses and auto hole advance. You’ll need to get the Bushnell Golf App to use the speaker.
As the saying goes, “drive for show, putt for dough.” And the Abco Tech Putting Mat with Automatic Ball Return will have you shaving strokes off your game in no time.
Measuring 10 feet long and a foot wide, the mat is made of durable materials designed to resemble a real green. The ball return and base are made of plastic. It’s lightweight and collapses for compact storage or travel.
The bundle includes three golf balls, but you’ll to have your own putter.
Many golfers suffer from arthritis or joint/muscle inflammation and have turned to magnetic bracelets for help. The ProExl 9K Golfers Magnetic Bracelet has 9,000 Gauss and ion output which provide much-needed relief.
The bracelet, which is 100 percent waterproof, has a silicone strap that adjusts from 6.5 to 9.5 inches. The faceplate features three Neodymium magnets.
Magnetic bracelets also increase blood circulation, boost the immune system, help remove toxins, and relieve stress.
One of the more impressive golf gadgets on this list is the Cart-Tek Electronic Golf Push Cart, which can be controlled with a handheld remote!
It features a new wheel design and “Slope Control” mode, which is a steering mechanism that makes the cart go where you want it to go, regardless of the terrain.
There are four pre-installed speed settings, though you can customize the speed to your preference. Program the turn control to cater to your exact needs for an even easier walk of the course. You can also use the cart in Trolley or Free-Wheel modes if you don’t want to use the remote control and rather just push it manually.
This GRi-1500Li model runs on two 24 Volt motors and a 10Ah Lithium-Ion battery which can last up to two rounds of golf (36 holes).
The cart is constructed of aviation-grade 6061 aluminum for added weather-protection. The level handle height is 37.5 inches, but can be adjusted up to 46 inches. When collapsed it is very compact and won’t take up much space.
Other highlights include an adjustable scorecard holder, golf ball holder, drink compartment, and umbrella sleeve.
The Voice Caddie VC300SE is golf GPS device that’s compact, easy to use, and accurate.
It’s a simple, clip-on, hands-free design and is activated by the touch of a button. It will give distances to the front/center/back of the green as well as shot distance measurements.
Preloaded with over 30,000 golf courses worldwide, the VC200SE has automatic course and hole recognition. It also charges quickly and has a battery life of up to 9 hours.
The Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer uses innovative technology to measure all aspects of your game, both long and short, including putting and bunkers.
Simply attach the Blast Swing Analyzer into the end of the grip of any club and swing away, or use it on your putter. Smart Video Capture mode allows you to record each of your swings and then you can review them in slow motion. And, of course, the device accurately tracks all of the important swing data for you to analyze and follow your progess. The data is stored automatically and immediately available to share.
This is compatible with iOS and Android with the Blast App.
The TaylorMade Spider Interactive Putter is powered by BLAST Technology and will provide immediate feedback and analysis after each putt.
The Blast Motion Sensor fits into the putter’s grip and measures metrics such as tempo, speed, timing, stroke length, and more. There are a number of different training sessions you can use that allow you to monitor your progress. In addition to the grip and sensors, also included are a BLAST charging pad, USB cable, and a storage pouch.
Simply download the free App download for either iOS or Android and you’re to go.
Compact and effective, the BARSKA Golf Scope has a range approximately between 50 and 200 yards with a built-in range estimation.
Made of a leatherette and nylon blend with an ergonomic design, the scope has 8x magnification and 22mm objective. It’s waterproof and features a BK-7 prism and delivers clear, distinct views, while minimizing the sun’s glare.
A wrist strap, lens cloth, and carrying case are included.
Regular maintenance of your golf clubs is essential to keeping them performing at full potential and the Golf-EZ Essential Kit has everything you need get them into top shape. Plus, you want to look good.
It’s inevitable that dirt, grass, and other debris will get into the grooves, and that can hinder the performance when it comes to control and spin. This kit has it all, including a retractable two-sided brush designed to get the grime out of your club head grooves.
Other useful items include a microfiber towel, divot repair tool, golf ball alignment kit, 4-piece marker set, 10 golf tees, pencil, and a carry case.
The SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer, regarded by many as the top warm-up training aid available, is designed to build strength and improve tempo for a more consistent swing.
There is a 2.5-pound weighted head, which will build more power and better control. The natural flex of the swing trainer gives a lag during use, which will help develop your core muscles. The Gold Flex will aid in all aspects of swing mechanics, including help in getting a flatter swing plane. All it takes is a few minutes before you start your round or hit the range.
It is available in lengths of 40 or 48 inches and will fit easily into any golf bag.
When it comes to practical and inexpensive golf gadgets, the STICKIT Magnetic Golf Bag Landing Pad falls right into that category.
It clips right to golf bags and you can attach any magnetic accessories to it, including towels, straps for rangefinders or scopes, golf gloves, ball markers, and more.
The pad measures 3 inches in diameter and made of industrial grade steel.
The SelfieGOLF Cell Phone Holder is an easy and effective way to record your golf swing for instant feedback and analysis.
The unique design of the clip allows you to securely fasten it to any golf bag and you can set it at any angle you’d like. It can also attach to an alignment stick so you can adjust the height.
You will need to get your own alignment stick. The SKLZ Golf Alignment Sticks come highly recommended, as do the Callaway Alignment Stix, which measures 48 inches in length.
Tired of losing golf balls and taking unncessary penalty stroke? Who isn’t? Well, the Sharper Image Golf Ball Finding Glasses are here to save your round.
The one-piece tinted blue lens is designed to filter out grass, greenery, or whatever other landscape you’ve hit your ball into. White golf balls will pop out against the darker background the unique lens creates.
The glasses, which are unisex and one size fits most, comes with a case and a storage pouch.
A perfect gift idea, the Clean Flight Golf Ball Cleaner/Washer is portable, effective, and easy to use.
Clean golf balls will actually help your game as they will make better contact with the club head (you need to clean those, too), leading to better ball flight and rolls on the green, among other factors.
Compact enought to fit in a cup cooler of a golf cart, it uses a multi-variable brush with included cleaning solution that helps reduce the spread of germs. It also has a carabiner clip so it can easily attach to your golf bag.