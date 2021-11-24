21 Best Golf Gadgets to Improve Your Game

One of the more impressive golf gadgets on this list is the Cart-Tek Electronic Golf Push Cart, which can be controlled with a handheld remote!

It features a new wheel design and “Slope Control” mode, which is a steering mechanism that makes the cart go where you want it to go, regardless of the terrain.

There are four pre-installed speed settings, though you can customize the speed to your preference. Program the turn control to cater to your exact needs for an even easier walk of the course. You can also use the cart in Trolley or Free-Wheel modes if you don’t want to use the remote control and rather just push it manually.

This GRi-1500Li model runs on two 24 Volt motors and a 10Ah Lithium-Ion battery which can last up to two rounds of golf (36 holes).

The cart is constructed of aviation-grade 6061 aluminum for added weather-protection. The level handle height is 37.5 inches, but can be adjusted up to 46 inches. When collapsed it is very compact and won’t take up much space.

Other highlights include an adjustable scorecard holder, golf ball holder, drink compartment, and umbrella sleeve.

So if you are a course walker and want to conserve some energy — and look cool — take a glance at our suggestions for the top electronic golf push carts with remote controls.