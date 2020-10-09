35 Best Golf Gifts for Women

The holidays are fast approaching and it’s always tough to find the perfect gift. But if you have a golfer on your list, you’ve come to the right place.
We’ve compiled a list below of the some of the more unique, practical, and popular golf gifts for women to help make your decision that much easier.
Whether it’s equipment, apparel, golf accessories, jewelry, or something else, we’re sure you’ll find something that the golf lover in your life will cherish.
Our Review
Golf balls make a great gift idea this holiday season (or anytime of the year, for that matter) and the Bridgestone Lady Precepts are some of the softest ones on the market.
The 330 seamless dimple design helps get extra distance with a soft feel on contact.
The Precept Golf Balls feature a 2-piece soft ionomor cover with a soft gradational core.
The Golf Goddess Stroke/Score Counter Bracelet is a perfect gift as it can be useful on the course and as a stylish accessory off it.
This piece of jewelry is not only stylish, but it serves an important purpose on the course — it’s basically a scorecard as it can count your strokes on each hole. Simply move the attached beads next to one another after each shot. The beads won’t move unless the player does so.
The bracelet is sterling silver plated with hand-etched circle beads.
It comes in a number of different colors and it’s one size fits most.
Do you have someone on your gift list who is just getting into golfing? If so, the Strata Women’s Complete Golf Club Set from Callaway is just what the beginner could use.
This set comes with everything — a 460cc driver, 5 wood, 5 hybrid, 6 through 9 irons, pitching and sand wedges, putter, and a stand bag. It also includes headcovers for the driver, wood, and hybrid.
Each club has a graphite shaft and are designed to provide extra distance and forgiveness. The bag is lightweight and has five storage pockets and a strap for easy carrying.
Already have the golf clubs? Then this OGIO XIX Women’s Stand Bag could just be what the golfer on your shopping list needs.
Weighing just 4.4 pounds, the bag has a 5-way top with an integrated grab handle. There’s plenty of storage for all your gear and equipment, as well as an insulated cooler pocket and a water-resistant valuables pocket. There’s also a velcro glove holding patch and a tee holder.
The co-axial dual strap system makes the bag easy to carry for those who enjoy walking the course and the Fit-Disc Technology helps to get equal weight distribution. The bag includes a rain hood, umbrella holder, and a towel ring.
The FootJoy Sta Cooler Women’s Golf Gloves lightweight and breathable Aloe Vera Cabretta Leather.
This soft leather provides excellent grip and gives off a pleasant Aloe Vera aroma. The Power Net Mesh on the fingers and knuckles ensures a custom fit with plenty of flexibility.
The “Putt Now, Wine Later” Stainless Steel Tumbler will certainly be appreciated by any golf and wine lover. And, of course, you can fill it with any of your favorite beverages.
The tumbler can hold up to 12 ounces of your favorite liquid refreshment and is designed to keep the cold drinks cold and the hot drinks hot. Eco-friendly, it comes with a slide lock spill-proof lid.
Cups and glassware make great golf gifts for women and this “Putt Now, Wine Later” tumbler is perfect for any occasion.
The Adidas Climacool Cage Golf Shoes are lightweight, breathable, and comfortable — everything needed for successful round of golf.
Featuring Climacool technology which provides extra ventilation, the shoes have a mesh upper and a lighweight Cloudfoam sockliner for added cushioning and comfort. Other highlights include a Puremotion outsole, a Swing Plane Traction heel-to-toe zone, and a FilmFrame polyurethane lateral stability weld in the midfoot.
The shoe has a spikless sole, but you’ll get excellent traction and grip on all swings.
Comfortable socks are a must-have on the golf course (well, in all aspects of life, don’t you think?) and the FootJoy Women’s ProDry Low Cuts definitely fall into that category.
Highlighted by moisture-wicking properties, the socks are designed to keep your feet cool and dry. The socks have a double-layered heel for added cushioning and protection.
The socks are also flexible and stretchy thanks to their construction — 65 percent acrylic, 23 percent polyester, 6 percent spandex, and 6 percent nylon.
When it comes to the best golf gifts for women, who wouldn’t want a new driver? Especially the Cobra Golf F-Max Airspeed, their lightest — and possibly most forgiving — driver for women.
Weighing 50 grams less than conventional drivers, the F-Max Airspeed will get faster club and ball speeds for extra distance.
It’s highlighted by a carbon fiber crown that promotes a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more forgiveness even on off-center hits. The back/heel weighting helps reduce slicing, while the PWR Ridges are designed to get you a proper alignment for straighter shots. And lastly, the offset hosel design is there to help reduce pushing the ball to the right.
Highlighted by DRYCELL moisture-wicking technology, the Puma Golf Women’s PWRSHAPE Pants will keep you cool, dry, and comfortable the entire round.
Made of 90 percent and 10 percent elastane, the pants will give you full range of motion and won’t hinder your movement. The pants feature a high, stretchy waistband that will give a comfortable, custom fit.
The PWRSHAPE technology provides support and a slimming effect. It has a tapered leg with a slimmer fit through the thighs. They have a 30-inch inseam.
The Jack Smith Women’s Long Sleeve Golf Polo is highlighted by Quick-Dry Technology, which draws sweat away from your body and dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable on and off the course.
Made of 98 percent polyester and 2 percent viscose, the shirt features a zipper closure rather than a button placket. And the stretch fabric will allow you to get full range of motion and flexibility on all golf shots. It has a ribbed collar and cuffs and is breathable and lightweight.
Stylish and high-performing, the Callaway Golf Women’s Opti-Vent Hat is breathable and comfortable for both on and off the course use.
The hat features a moisture-wicking sweatband and 30+ UV protection from the sun’s harmful rays. The low profile structured design has perforations for added ventilation. It’s one size fits most and has a velcro closure in the back.
These Under Armour Women’s Propel Wrap Sunglasses are specifically designed for the golf course as the UA Tuned tint lenses help provide better contrast so you can see the course better.
The lenses have dual-side UA Storm coating which offers an extra layer of protection against the elements and they offer 100 percent UVA/B/C defense against the sun’s harmful rays. The ArmourFusion frames are very lightweight, yet extremely durable. The screwless hinges lock firmly into place for a secure fit.
The sunglasses come with a hard case and a microfiber cloth for cleaning.
The Winn Dri-Tac Ladies Golf Grips are designed to remain tacky in all weather conditions, ensuring excellent control on every shot.
With high shock absorption and a tapered design, these standard size grips weigh 35 grams and have a .590 core. The grips are also neutral when it comes to firmness; not too soft, not too hard.
Light gray with blue paint lines in color, the grips are available in sets of 9 or 13.
This Giggle Golf Accessories Gift Set has it all — a “Queen of the Green” towel, 4 tees with a bag, and bling golf ball marker.
Both the towel and the microfiber bag have clips so they can easily be attached to any golf bag. There are over 15 different other styles to choose from, including “Swing With Bling,” “Diamond in the Rough,” and “Golf Diva.”
The Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch is a gift any golfer would love to receive as it will give you accurate yardages anywhere on the course. It’s also one their lightest watches and has over 41,000 pre-loaded golf courses all around the world.
The S10 Gives yardages to the front, back, and middle of the green as well as hazards and doglegs. When you finish your round, the watch will provide a summary of your stats, including total distance played, total time, and score. Download the free Garmin Golf app to keep all of your rounds to track your progress.
Other top highlights are that it’s waterproof up to 50 meters and its rechargeable battery lasts up to 12 hours when in GPS mode.
The SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Trainer is designed to build strength, while improving tempo, flexibility, and overall swing in general.
It’s very easy to use; simply swing the gold flex back and forth without stopping at the contact point. Only 10 to 20 swings per day and you’ll see an improvement in your swing mechanics.
The weighted head (2.5 pounds) will help develop more power for extra distance on all your shots, including off the tee (who can’t use that?). The flex will give a lag during use, which will helps improve tempo.
Widely considered one of the best golf training aids, the PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer is an innovative way to help perfect putts. It’s designed to give an exact simulation of putting on a real green.
It’s a simple concept. A “made” putt will roll up the ramp and be returned back the same distance it would have gone past the hole if missed. If the putt is off, you’ll have to go fetch the ball yourself. There’s some incentive.
Made of durable elastomer and translucent polycarbonate, the Pressure Putt Trainer is collapsible so it can fit in most golf bags.
The Jef World of Golf Collapsible Chipping Net has three different sized targets and is ideal for home use.
Featuring durable nylon netting and a strong, stable metal frame, the net is designed to withstand the rigors of the outdoor elements and last a long time. There are two sizes — 23 and 30 inch diameter — and it can collapse to a diameter of 7 inches so it’s easy to store and compact enough to take on the go.
If you are using it at home, you might want to play it safe and use softer practice golf balls.
Stylish and highly functional on the course, the Baleaf Golf Skort features a skirt outer with an underneath layer of shorts.
The body is made of 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex, while the mesh lining is 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex, so expect complete range of motion and flexibility on every shot. They also feature moisture-wicking properties to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable even on the hottest days.
Other features include a headphone cable hole, an elastic waistband with drawstring, a hidden internal pocket, and two exterior mesh pockets large enough to hold a 4.7-inch phone, keys, cash, cards, and more.
If you have a serious player on your gift list or someone who likes using the analytics of their swing to get better, the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM) is easy to use and provides instant feedback.
It uses your mobile device and the free app to video record a swing. The Shot Tracer Technology tracks ball flight, giving instant replays with statistics. Using radar tracking, the MLM measures carry/total distance, ball speed, club head speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction. Use your phone’s GPS to see where the golf ball lands on the actual course or range. This launch monitor is for outdoor use only and won’t work when hitting into a net.
Other highlights include smart club recognition, bag mapping (which tracks data to help you know what club to use at specific distances), and the shot library which stores stats for all shots over time.
Portable at 5.3 inches long by 3 inches wide by 1.6 inches high, the MLM comes with a carrying case and a USB-C cable.
Clothing make excellent golf gifts for women and the Three Sixty Six Collarless Shirt is lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking, a necessary combination when out on the course.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the shirt is vented and has 4-way stretch construction, which provides full range of motion on all swings. The shirts are wrinkle-resistant and are perfect for wearing on and off the course.
If you have a golfer who likes to walk the course on your wish, then check out the Tangkula Push Cart, which has practical extras such as a soft leather stool for sitting, an umbrella holder, and drink holder.
It weighs under 19 pounds, but has a sturdy steel frame. The smooth ball bearing wheels make it easy to change push and change directions on all terrains. There is also storage space for equipment like golf balls, tees, and a scorecard and the ergonomic handle can adjust in height in four different positions.
The cart is 48 inches high and 27 inches wide when open and 33 inches high by 20 inches wide when collapsed.
The Frogger Wet & Dry Amphibian Golf Towel is an innovative, award-winning product as it’s basically 2 towels in 1.
The inner layer, which is made of polyster, is wet and is designed for cleaning club heads, while the outer cotton part is where you dry them off.
And here’s a cool note; when it’s raining outside, invert the towel. The interior will stay dry for your hands and golf grips, and the exterior is now the club head and golf ball washer. Neat, huh?
The towel measures 28 inches by 14 inches and features a waterproof membrane that helps separate the inner and outer areas. The clip makes it easy to attach to any golf bag.
This Girls Golf Bling Swarovski Crystal Necklace not only makes for a stylish accessory piece, but it also serves an on-course purpose — it has a magnetic golf ball marker.
The Swarovski crystals really shine and the pendant has a magnetic ball marker that is 1 inch in diameter. And don’t worry about losing the golf ball marker when you swing as the magnet on the pendant is very strong. The chain itself is coated in alloy and measures 18.5 inches long.
For the golfer on the go who always needs their gear readily available, the Athletico Golf Trunk Organizer is basically a suitcase for apparel and accessories.
Made of 600 Denier water-resistant oxford fabric with reinforced side walls, the organizer is durable and features storage pockets for all your gear, including golf shoes, balls, gloves, tees, clothing, and many other accessories. The shoe compartment has ventilation grommets to reduce odor. It measures 17 inches wide by 13 inches deep by 9 inches high.
Suitable for more than just golf gear, the case has a rubber grip handle and EZ glide zippers.
The VariSpeed Putting System takes practice to another level with its unique set-up and real course-like features and conditions.
It offers different putting speeds and breaks similar to what you’d find on a real green. Made of 100 percent polyester, the durable mat allows you to see the actual path of your putt thanks to fibers that show the golf ball’s trace. You can also get 4 different speeds and create your own custom breaks.
The mat measures 10 feet long total and there are feet markers to let you know how far each putt travels, helping build up muscle memory. It includes a cup and a booklet with recommended practice exercises.
Classy and practical, the GiftTree Leather Golf Log Journal acts as a scorecard and a yardage tracker for 48 rounds of golf. Made of genuine, top-grain leather, it comes engraved with the recipient’s name on the front.
Measuring a compact 5.5 by 3.5 inches, the log tracks the course played, date, the weather conditions for the day, score, number of birdies, pars, and putts, yardage, and more.
For the player who has everything, the “You’re the Best by Part” Golf Cart Gift Basket is a perfect way to show your appreciation for your favorite golfer in your life. It includes a gift card so you can write your own personal message.
What’s included in the basket are golf balls, tees, sweet and salty snacks, suntan lotion, Gold Bond powder, lip balm, and band aids — everything you can use on the course.
The Wilson Staff Harmonized Women’s Putter is available in two different styles — square heel/toe (M1, pictured) and the M2 (semi-mallet). That’s the only difference in the two is the shape of the head.
Both are fashioned to get a proper pre-putt address thanks to the visible alignment line design. There’s a micro-injected polymer face promotes a solid feel on contact. Lastly, the midsize Harmonized grip promotes excellent control and a smooth, easy follow through.
Drivers, fairway woods, and hybrids aren’t cheap, so you’ll want to protect them and the Amy Sports Golf Headcover will allow you to do that in style.
Made of 100 percent double layer knitted fabric, the headcovers are available in 4 sizes — driver (#1), fairway wood (#3), and #4 and #5 hybrids. There is stretch nylon inside for added durability and reinforced lining to prevent over-stretching.
There are 4 vibrant colors available, including Hot Pink (pictured), Black, Dark Blue, and Green.
Accessorize on and off the course with the Chelsea Charles Golf Goddess Golf Earrings, which are Sterling silver plated with 8mm golf ball studs featuring 925 sterling silver posts, all of which are hypoallergenic.
When it comes to golf gifts for women, earrings and other jewelry are the perfect choice.
The Sydney Love Lady Golf Across the Body Bag will let everyone know what your favorite sport is.
Made of nylon, the bag features a 24-inch adjustable shoulder strap. There is a top zip entry, two front zippered pockets, and a zippered pocket on the back, so there’s plenty of storage space. Each zipper is adorned with a golf-themed charm. There are also two interior slide pockets and the interior features Sydney Love signature polka dot lining.
Choose from over 10 different designs and color schemes, including the pictured “Cart Path Only.” Each pattern is hand drawn. The bag measures 9..5 inches high, 10 inches wide, and 1.5 inches deep.
Carry our off-the-course beauty items in style with the Sydney Love Lady Golf Cosmetic Bag, which is compact and available in 11 golf-themed prints.
This bag has a zippered top entry, and interior and exterior zippered pockets, so there’s plenty of space. Another cool feature is the stitched faux leather tee holder (holds 4 tees). There’s a faux leather wristlet strap for easy carrying.
The bag, which measures 6.25 inches high by 9 inches wide by 1 inch deep, is made of water-resistant nylon.
The G4Free Golf Umbrella isn’t your typical umbrella. Sure it can be used in a light drizzle, but it offers so much more, including 99 percent UVA and UVB protection on those brutally sunny days.
In addition to the 50+ UPF protection, the umbrella’s exterior silver coating reflects the sun to keep you cool. Featuring reinforced fiberglass ruibs (8 of them) with a double-canopy venting system, the umbrella is virtually wind-resistant and built not to invert during high winds.
It opens with a simple click of a button located right above the ergonomic ABS handle. It’s available in either 62 and 68 inch diameter and it will fit on most golf cart umbrella mounts.
