35 Best Golf Gifts for Women

The holidays are fast approaching and it’s always tough to find the perfect gift. But if you have a golfer on your list, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve compiled a list below of the some of the more unique, practical, and popular golf gifts for women to help make your decision that much easier.

Whether it’s equipment, apparel, golf accessories, jewelry, or something else, we’re sure you’ll find something that the golf lover in your life will cherish.

What are the Best Golf Gifts for Women Under $50?

Well, there are a number of different directions you can go in. Is the golf lover on your list into clothing? Maybe equipment and accessories? Or perhaps something a little more unique such as jewelry or novelty items?

If it's clothing, you can't go wrong with a golf polo or skort. 

Golf equipment and accessories can be on the pricey side, but a new package of golf balls will always be welcomed to any player.  While you might not find many golf clubs under $50, putters such as the Pinemeadow PGX is a very popular and inexpensive model.

If you're looking for something a little more out of the box, golf-themed earrings, bracelets, and necklaces are always thoughtful and can be worn on and off the course.

Golf-themed glassware and coffee tumblers or mugs are cheaper, yet practical, gift ideas that every golfer can use.

 

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

