Shane Bowen ‘Blitzer’ Named a Fit for Giants Amid Adoree’ Jackson Exit Talk

Replacing starting cornerback and pending free agent Adoree’ Jackson should be a priority for the New York Giants and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. Fortunately, the latter has already worked with a Super Bowl winner who is set to re-enter the veteran market, Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Bowen coached Murphy-Bunting with the Tennessee Titans last season. Their familiarity makes Murphy-Bunting a good fit for the Giants, who “aren’t likely to bring back Adoree’ Jackson,” according to Dan Benton of Giants Wire.

Benton also pointed out the Giants have other issues at cornerback because “rookie Tre Hawkins III didn’t develop as they had hoped.” Hawkins’ struggles and uncertainty about Jackson’s future means the position needs proven reinforcements from 2024 NFL free agency.

Murphy-Bunting, who won the 2021 Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fits the bill. The 26-year-old “started 14 games last season and played relatively well” for Bowen.

Interestingly, Benton noted how Murphy-Bunting “was particularly impactful as a blitzer, which would have made him more ideally suited for Wink Martindale’s defense, but he found a place under Bowen.”

The Giants’ scheme is likely to be less blitz-happy and more opponent-specific under Bowen. Yet, there’s still room for a corner with Murphy-Bunting’s experience and attack-first mentality.

Especially since Jackson is already talking like his time with the Giants is up.

Sean Murphy-Bunting Knows Shane Bowen’s System

Getting used to Bowen quickly will be important for the Giants to maintain their strength on defense. The presence of somebody like Murphy-Bunting, already familiar with the playbook, could only help.

He snatched a pair of interceptions, including this one against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

Murphy-Bunting also broke up eight passes. He proved his worth on the ground by forcing a pair of fumbles, recovering one and making three tackles for loss.

A 63.8 completion percentage showed Murphy-Bunting still retains the cover skills that made him a playmaker for the Bucs. Like when he jumped this errant throw to pick off Daniel Jones against the Giants in 2020.

That was also the year Murphy-Bunting blitzed 27 times in 2020, per Pro Football Reference. Bowen didn’t mind including Murphy-Bunting in pressure packages last season.

The Giants’ new play-caller knows he can mix zone and man coverage with a battle-tested pro like Muphy-Bunting partnering standout rookie Deonte Banks. That partnership would make it easier to part company with Jackson.

Adoree’ Jackson Ready to Move On from Giants

Jackson recently sounded prepared to move on during free agency, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. The 28-year-old cover man admitted, “the Giants are going to look for another corner and another team is going to look for a corner, which is me. I want to be there, but this is our break period.”

Speaking at the 2024 Super Bowl (h/t Dunleavy), Jackson said “I’m hopeful [to be back], but you can never put anything past anybody.”

Jackson’s time with the Titans overlapped with Bowen, but that doesn’t mean a reunion is on the cards at MetLife Stadium. Bringing Jackson back will be a tough call for the Giants.

He hasn’t played up to his billing as a shutdown cornerback who signed a $39 million contract in 2021. Despite his struggles, though, Jackson has been a competent, established presence who played on the outside and in the slot for Martindale’s defenses.

This year’s free-agency class isn’t brimming with elite players at Jackson’s position. Not unless the Giants make a run at Kansas City Chiefs’ standout L’Jarius Sneed.

The two-time Super Bowl winner is projected by Spotrac.com to earn a four-year deal worth $16.3 million annually. It’s a steep price tag for a Giants franchise with $26,016,449 worth of space under the salary cap.

A bargain veteran like Murphy-Bunting, who already knows how Bowen calls defense, would be a more cost-effective signing.