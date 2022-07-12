5 Best Slip On Golf Shoes for Men

Slip on golf shoes are a comfortable alternative to the traditional lace-up golf shoes.
While often possessing the same technologies, including water-resistance, shock-absorbing cushioning, and more, it’s the ease of slip on style that sets them apart. No more tying laces when they come undone or if they become too tight. Simply slide your feet in and you’re ready to play. In that way slip on shoes act as more of a casual sneaker as they often feature spikeless rubber soles. And, in most cases, slip on golf shoes tend to be suitable for on and off the course functions.
So take a look below at the list we compiled, check the pros and cons, and see which pair is the best for you.
1. Skechers Drive 4 Course Golf ShoesPrice: $53.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra Go Technology provides lightweight, receptive cushioning
- Goga Max Technology features a shock-absorbing insole for added comfort
- Relaxed Fit provides enough width in the heel while offering plenty of room and comfort in the forefoot and toe area
- Limited colors available
- A little on the pricey side
- Some users felt they didn't have much support
The Skechers Drive 4 Course Slip on Golf Shoes are all about comfort, functionality, and style.
Filled with Skechers technology, the Drive Course 4s have the lightweight and receptive Ultra Go cushioning. Goga Max features resalyte insole technology designed to absorb shock and provide maximum comfort.
The slip on golf shoes have a breathable, water-repellent canvas upper and a spikeless rubber traction plate for a non-skid grip.
The relaxed fit provides enough width in the heel and plenty of room and comfort in the forefoot and toe areas. These shoes are suitable for both on and off the course use.
2. FootJoy Club Slip On Golf ShoesPrice: $129.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable synthetic upper is durable, comfortable, and forms to your foot
- DuraMax rubber spikeless sole provides excellent traction and durability
- Interior contour shaping designed to match the shape of your foot for added comfort
- They're rather expensive
- Some users felt they ran small
- Limited colors available
The FootJoy Casual Slip On Golf Shoes have a durable rubber spikeless sole that provides excellent traction and a non-slip grip.
Available in wide sizes, the shoe has a full-rounded toe with extra room in the forefoot. The heel and instep are standard size. The shoes have a comfortable synthetic lining.
The textile upper is durable with an easy to slip on opening.
3. Adidas Matchcourse Spikeless Golf ShoesPrice: $84.44Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Water-resistant vegan upper (at least 25 percent recycled material) designed to keep you dry
- Fish-scale Traxion spikeless sole provides excellent grip
- Cushioned midsole provides ample comfort and support
- Some thought they ran on the narrow side
- Quantities might be limited
- No wide sizes available
Perfect for both on and off the course, the Adidas Matchcourse Spikeless Golf Shoes are highlighted by their vegan-constructed, water-resistant upper, which is made of at least 25 percent recycled materials.
The fish-scale Traxion provides plenty of grip and the spikeless Adiwear rubber sole offers excellent support and traction.
The cushioned midsole is extremely comfortable and the sockliner helps absorb shock in these unique slip on golf shoes.
4. XJDZ Slip On Golf ShoesPrice: $54.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Breathable upper mesh construction designed to keep you cool and dry
- Spikeless rubber sole is anti-skid and provides plenty of traction
- Cushioned interior absorbs shock to help prevent injury, while providing excellent comfort and stability
- Quantities and sizes are limited
- Not water-resistant
- They run a bit small and is recommended to order a size larger for those with wider feet
Lightweight and extremely breathable, the XJDZ Golf Shoes are as functional off the course as they are on it.
The mesh upper is designed to promote maximum air flow, keeping your feet cool and dry. And the cushioned interior provides ample shock absorption which helps prevent injury all while providing excellent comfort.
The spikless rubber sole offers all the traction you’ll need when swinging a club and they’re also anti-slip.
5. NOXNEX Spikeless Golf ShoesPrice: $39.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quicklace adjustment system allows you to slide into the shoe then some turns of the knob to get a custom fit
- Leather and mesh upper is waterproof and breathable
- Rubber sole is considered spikeless but offers plenty of traction and grip
- Not a traditional slip on shoe
- The adjustable knob tightening system might be a bit bulky for some
- They could run narrow; recommended to order a size up if you have wide feet
Not your traditional slip on golf shoes like the others on the list, the NOXNEX Golf Shoes are laceless, but have an adjustable knob system to get a custom fit.
The shoes have a leather and mesh upper that provide both water-resistance and breathability. The EVA midsole provides stability, yet also keeps the shoe flexible.
A rubber spikeless sole will give you all the traction you need as the non-slip plate will help you keep your grip on all your shots.
They are available in a number of sizes and 7 vibrant colors.
What are the Best Slip On Golf Shoes Under $100?
It all depends on your preferences, of course, but we'll go with the Skechers Drive 4 Course Golf Shoes, which feature innovative technology designed to provide maximum comfort and playability.
That's what it's all about.
The shoe features a Goga Max Technology shock-absorbing insole and a lightweight, yet highly responsive, Ultra Go cushioned midsole. The Goga Max idea is based on Skechers' GoWalk Max design, so you know comfort and protection is paramount in the Drive 4 Course.
The relaxed fit shoe has a canvas fabric upper with water-repelling properties, yet remains breathable. There is plenty of room in the toe and forefoot areas, while offering enough width in the heel.
As for grip, these shoes have a spikeless rubber sole for excellent traction on every swing.