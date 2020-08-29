Jordan Love Takes Hot Pink Bike on Packers’ Annual Ride [WATCH]

Even during a pandemic, the Green Bay Packers found a way to stick to tradition.

The Packers were forced to make some adjustments to their traditional American Family Insurance DreamDrive bike ride during training camp this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, keeping players from riding alongside fans on their way to practice.

Still, the Packers worked out a way for several of their rookies to partake in the special event on Saturday morning with first-round quarterback Jordan Love hopping aboard a small, pink bike and riding to practice alongside second-round running back A.J. Dillon and third-round tight end Josiah Deguara. The players autographed their Schwinn bikes following their ride and will have them donated to local charities as auction items.

Saturday’s practice marked the 10th of the summer for the Packers with exactly one week remaining before NFL teams are required to cut their active rosters down to 53 players. While the Packers’ top three picks in the 2020 NFL draft are safe from the cutdown, each of them is expected to have an opportunity to show off their skills — for the first time in a Packers uniform — during Sunday’s scrimmage at Lambeau Field.

“It’s going to be our closest opportunity to a game-like experience,” LaFleur said during Saturday’s Zoom call with reporters. “Hopefully, we can get into some situational ball that happens naturally throughout the course of the game. … We’ll have some officials, that’ll be the first time we have officials here. I’m really excited to see how these guys respond to that situation, just to hear the call so they can go out there and play fast.”

