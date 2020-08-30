Packers Bring Back Previously Cut Quarterback for Workout

The Green Bay Packers brought back rookie quarterback Jalen Morton for a workout on Sunday following their final training camp practice of the summer.

According to the NFL’s official workout list, the Packers tried out Morton along with guard Daishawn Dixon (San Diego State), tackle Hunter Atkinson (Georgia State) and wide receivers Chris Blair (Alcorn State), Derrion Grim (Fresno State) and Marcus Simms (West Virginia). No subsequent roster moves were announced on Sunday.

Cardinals and Falcons have QBs in (Tom Flacco!), Bucs and Titans bring in kickers. Today’s workout/visit list. pic.twitter.com/8qEPAQjQp3 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 30, 2020

The Packers had signed Morton as an undrafted free agent at the end of April and rolled with him as their No. 4 quarterback for much of their virtual team activities during the summer, but he was released on Aug. 3 as the team began trimming its numbers down to the required 80. During his four seasons at Prairie View A&M, Morton threw for 5,052 yards, rushed for another 1,468 yards and scored a combined 58 touchdowns.

While a second look never hurts, the Packers would likely only consider Morton as an addition for their practice squad with three quarterbacks already in place on the active roster. Aaron Rodgers remains the unquestioned starter for the 2020 season while experienced backup Tim Boyle and first-round rookie Jordan Love fill out the depth chart behind him.

Rodgers Plays Excellent in Scrimmage

All three of the Packers’ quarterbacks had good showings at Sunday’s scrimmage at Lambeau Field, but Rodgers — as you might expect — was a step ahead of the rest.

According to unofficial QB totals from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers went 25-of-31 passing for 192 yards during the scrimmage with a nice 23-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard down the left sideline. And, as Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated pointed out, Rodgers’ incompletions drop to just three when excluding the three passes he intentionally threw away.

Third and 9, great throw to sideline by Rodgers and Lazard makes sliding catch crossing the goal line. Pretty play. — Mike Spofford (@mikespofford) August 30, 2020

Rodgers was also quite efficient on third down — a point of emphasis for head coach Matt LaFleur since last season — and connected for conversions on a few occasions with third-year wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. It’s no preseason game, but good signs across the boards for Rodgers has to be reassuring for the Packers with two weeks left until their 2020 season opener against Minnesota.

Competition Continues for Packers WRs

How many wide receivers will the Packers take to start the 2020 season? Who will rank where behind Davante Adams on the depth chart heading into Week 1?

The picture will become clearer next Saturday when initial roster cuts are made, but the competition figures to continue through the upcoming week as the Packers switch modes from training camp to game preparation. Aside from Adams, Lazard and MVS, there are six other receivers on the roster still vying for spots, including Equanimeous St. Brown, Jake Kumerow, Malik Turner, Reggie Begelton, Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor.

St. Brown carries some high expectations on his shoulders, but he did not participate in the final two practices of training camp for reasons not yet known. Kumerow is another established name who could be pushed to the bubble if others impress down the stretch.

