Aaron Rodgers Predicts ‘Trial by Fire’ for Packers’ Offensive Line

Aaron Rodgers feels good in the second year of a new offensive system, but he would feel even better if the Green Bay Packers could sort out his protection detail.

The Packers opened up a three-way competition on the right side of their offensive line during training camp after deciding not to re-sign veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga in the offseason. The intention was to find a winning combination for their starting lineup between Billy Turner, Lane Taylor and free-agent pickup Rick Wagner, but injuries to both Turner and Wagner over the past few weeks have left things in an unsettled place.

“I would say strong to quite strong in the unsettled department,” Rodgers said Wednesday during a Zoom call with reporters. “It’s just what we’ve got to figure out at this point. We’ve had some injuries to both Rick and Billy during training camp, so I’m sure those guys will have a plan for whatever situation comes up. It is what it is at this point; we’ve got to figure it out. It might just be trial by fire come Week 1, but we’re gonna need to be seven or eight or nine deep in the offensive line.”

Rodgers Impressed with OL Depth

Though the starters on the right side still need solidifying, Rodgers also seemed encouraged about the depth of the offensive line room with returning players, such as backups Lucas Patrick and Alex Light, catching his attention during camp. He also paid compliments to practice-squad holdover John Leglue along with drafted rookies Jon Runyan and Jake Hanson.

“I think there’s some possibility for some really good depth up there, but we definitely need to shore out what it’s going to look like on the right side,” Rodgers said.

The lineman who seems to have impressed Rodgers most, though, is veteran guard Lane Taylor, who suffered a season-ending injury after two games in 2019 and appeared in danger of losing his roster spot before he and the Packers restructured his contract in the offseason.

Taylor wasn’t brought back to reclaim his starting role at left guard — as All-Rookie selection Elgton Jenkins has kept that job secured — but he has been in constant competition with Turner for the spot on the right side. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovksy’s tally of one-on-one drills, Taylor delivered a spotless 14-0 record against Packers defenders with multiple wins against Kenny Clark and better finishes than both Turner (14-2) and Jenkins (13-9).

Some final numbers from training camp, part 1: Offensive line records in the 1-on-1 drill. https://t.co/hRgQfWGyeS pic.twitter.com/wClkKavJCt — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 31, 2020

“I think there was some sentiment that he might not get a chance to come back after last year, especially after the way Elgton played,” Rodgers said. “But he’s come in and been really, really steady for us to where you cannot keep him off the field. He’s been that productive for us.”

Packers’ 53-Man Roster Could Go Heavy on Linemen

The Packers have less than three days to trim 27 players from their active roster with the NFL’s 53-man roster cutdown deadline set for Saturday at 3 p.m. CT, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them retain a higher volume of offensive linemen in light of recent injuries.

There are seven names that appear to be locked for the roster — David Bakhtiari, Corey Linsley, Jenkins, Taylor, Turner, Wagner and Patrick — with Light hoping to parlay his previous experience in the system into another shot as a backup; however, Runyan or Hanson (or both) could be retained to establish more depth at the position.

There is also fellow sixth-round rookie Simon Stenpaniak, who was placed on the PUP list as he mends from a collegiate injury and could be retained for the same list throughout 2020.

