Ex-Giants All-Pro Confirms Packers Showed Interest in Signing

About a month ago, it was reported the Green Bay Packers had made a “competitive contract offer” to free-agent defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison.

Now, the former All-Pro has confirmed the Packers did, in fact, reach out to him.

The Packers were expected to make additions to their defensive line during the past offseason after struggling to provide star nose tackle Kenny Clark with consistent support in 2019. That seemingly put Harrison, who was a first-team All-Pro for the New York Giants in 2016 and played the past two years with the Detroit Lions, near the top of the list of possible free-agent veterans to consider signing for the position.

A direct connection between the Packers and Harrison was then made when Ross Uglem of Packer Report reported at the end of July that a contract offer had been made.

The Packers, however, proceeded through training camp with just three new additions — a small-time veteran and two undrafted rookies — and ended up cutting all of them in favor of the five defensive linemen who finished the 2019 season with them. Their active roster includes Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster, Kingsley Keke and Montravius Adams alongside Clark, while cut rookies Willington Previlon and Delontae Scott re-signed for the practice squad.

There is a chance the Packers could circle back to Harrison at some point this season with Adams, who has been sidelined with a sprained toe, currently questionable for Sunday’s season opener at the Minnesota Vikings. A run-stopping veteran with hundreds of meaningful reps on his resume could provide them with a solution if his return takes some time.

