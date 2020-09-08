Packers Unveil First 2020 Depth Chart With Surprise at TE

The Green Bay Packers have officially released their Week 1 depth chart for the 2020 NFL season with a few slight surprises in starting roles.

Many of the Packers’ starters listed for Sunday’s season opener at the Minnesota Vikings were names expected to claim top jobs, either because they held the role last year or — in the case of new middle linebacker Christian Kirksey — were signed specifically to fill out a vital role on the roster.

The starting tight end job, however, was one of the few positions that remained up for grabs after the conclusion of last month’s training camp along with the two spots on the right side of the offensive line and the inside linebacker position opposite Kirksey.

Here’s how things shook out for the Packers heading into their first game of the year:

Packers 2020 Depth Chart: Week 1 vs. Vikings

Offense

WR: Davante Adams | Equanimeous St. Brown

LT: David Bakhtiari | Yosh Nijman

LG: Elgton Jenkins | Jon Runyan

C: Corey Linsley | Lucas Patrick

RG: Lane Taylor | Lucas Patrick

RT: Billy Turner | Rick Wagner

TE: Marcedes Lewis | Robert Tonyan | Jace Sternberger/Josiah Deguara

WR: Allen Lazard | Malik Taylor

WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling | Equanimeous St. Brown

QB: Aaron Rodgers | Tim Boyle | Jordan Love

RB: Aaron Jones | Jamaal Williams | Tyler Ervin/AJ Dillon

Analysis: The Packers’ top tight end job opened up when Jimmy Graham was released during the offseason, seemingly pitting Jace Sternberger, a 2019 third-round pick, against fourth-year Robert Tonyan for the right to seize a bigger role in the offense. Instead, the Packers tabbed veteran Marcedes Lewis as starter for their opener with a pandemic-hindered offseason limiting Tonyan and Sternberger’s on-field work. The remaining offensive jobs are about as expected; though, Billy Turner could be swapped out for Rick Wagner on game day if Turner’s injury hasn’t improved.

Defense

DE: Dean Lowry | Montravius Adams

NT: Kenny Clark | Montravius Adams

DE: Tyler Lancaster | Kingsley Keke

OLB: Preston Smith | Randy Ramsey | Jonathan Garvin

ILB: Christian Kirksey | Ty Summers

ILB: Oren Burks | Ty Summers

OLB: Za’Darius Smith | Rashan Gary

CB: Jaire Alexander | Chandon Sullivan | Ka’dar Hollman

CB: Kevin King | Josh Jackson | Parry Nickerson

S: Adrian Amos | Will Redmond | Vernon Scott

S: Darnell Savage Jr. | Raven Greene

Analysis: Now is the time for Oren Burks, a 2018 third-round pick, to shine after a pectoral injury cost several games at the start of 2019 and left him physically limited for the remainder of the year. He worked hard and transformed his body during the offseason, but it needs to translate to on-field success. Otherwise, the Packers could be in trouble at ILB with fifth-round rookie Kamal Martin on IR and Ty Summers — who took only special teams snaps in 2019 — the lone backup for the position. The same type of depth concerns linger for the defensive line, which features many returning players whom the Packers expect to make a jump in 2020. It will be interesting to see how the Packers deploy their pass rushers (the Smith Bros. and Rashan Gary) in the first week with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine wanting to get all three of them on the field together at some point.

Special Teams

K: Mason Crosby

P: JK Scott

H: JK Scott

PR: Tyler Ervin | Josh Jackson

KR: Tyler Ervin | Chandon Sullivan

LS: Hunter Bradley

Analysis: There isn’t much to break down about special teams with most of the personnel being the only of their position. Tyler Ervin, who was re-signed this offseason after revitalizing the Packers’ return game in 2019, will look to continue his progress not only as a specialist but as a member of the offense. If not, the Packers have two reliable alternatives with Chandon Sullivan and Josh Jackson, who each played more than 45% of special teams snaps last year.

