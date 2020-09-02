Packers Starter Could Miss Season Opener With New Injury: Report

The injury bug keeps on biting for the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers may be forced to play without right tackle Billy Turner when they open the season at the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 13 after he suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s scrimmage at Lambeau Field, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovksy.

While Turner’s injury is not considered serious enough to jeopardize his season, Demovsky said the 28-year-old offensive lineman “may be unlikely” to play Week 1.

Right tackle Billy Turner suffered a knee injury in Sunday's scrimmage and will miss some time, a source told ESPN. It's "nothing serious" — as in not season-ending — but Week 1 may be unlikely for the Packers' presumptive starter. https://t.co/oUx0oCcl7g — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 2, 2020

Turner started at right guard in every game last season, but he was added into the mix for right tackle following the offseason departure of veteran Bryan Bulaga. He competed at both positions throughout his second training camp with the Packers and appeared to be the favored option at tackle over free-agent signee Rick Wagner.

If Turner does miss time, the Packers would likely proceed with Wagner at right tackle and start veteran Lane Taylor at right guard. The Packers might also be tempted to pick up the phone and call former swing tackle Jared Veldheer, who remains a free agent and provided crucial depth down the stretch of the 2019 season as a late roster pickup.

The Packers are also expected to be without rookie linebacker Kamal Martin for the foreseeable future after the 2020 fifth-round pick underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Martin had been challenging third-year Oren Burks for a starting role behind newcomer Christian Kirksey.

Veldheer Seems Interested in Packers Return

Veldheer was a clutch addition for the Packers when their offensive tackle depth was hurting late in 2019, even starting in place of Bulaga during their home playoff win over Seattle. They weren’t interested in bringing back the 33-year-old tackle during the offseason, but maybe the recent rash of injuries — including Wagner missing some practice time — will change their mind.

There was some discussion of Veldheer slipping back into retirement after doing so once already prior to his stint with the Packers, but he canned those rumors at the NFL Combine when teams inquiring about him were told he planned to play in 2020. Veldheer also has strongly implied he would be interested in taking the Packers’ call if they needed help again at offensive tackle for the upcoming season.

If there’s a mutual interest, the Packers could rather easily alleviate their stress at the tackle position and re-sign Veldheer on a short-term contract.

