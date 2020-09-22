Packers Give Optimistic Update on Davante Adams’ Injury Status

The Green Bay Packers don’t seem too concerned about the injury that sidelined wide receiver Davante Adams during Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed Monday afternoon that Adams had actually pushed to come back into Sunday’s game after a hamstring injury knocked him out in the third quarter, but a growing lead over the Lions kept him on the sideline down the stretch.

“I know he wanted to go back in the game,” LaFleur told reporters Monday. “I just told him, ‘Hey, let’s just see how these next few series go and see if we need you.’ Obviously, he’s a huge part of what we do offensively and a key part of this football team. If we don’t need him, we didn’t want to put him back in a position to do further harm to his own body.”

Adams caught just three passes for 36 yards before coming out of the game, but his importance to the Packers as their No. 1 receiving target cannot be understated. He hauled in a career-high 14 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns in their season-opening win over the Minnesota Vikings and came into Week 2’s home game with 454 yards on 31 catches over his past three performances, counting the Packers’ two playoff games.

Adams is also the only receiver on the Packers’ roster who has played at least three full seasons in the NFL with third-years Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard standing as the next-most experienced behind him. The fourth and final true wideout on their active roster, Malik Taylor, has still not yet made his first career reception.

The next update for Adams’ injury should come Wednesday when the Packers release their first injury report for Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football.

