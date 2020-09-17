Packers Reveal Concerning New Injury for Promising Rookie

Rookie tight end Josiah Deguara’s injury status is heading the wrong direction for the Green Bay Packers ahead of Sunday’s home opener against the Detroit Lions.

Deguara, a 2020 third-round pick, was downgraded to a non-participant in Thursday’s practice after being limited in Wednesday’s session and also picked up a new injury in the team’s daily injury report. The Packers had initially added Deguara to the list with a shin injury and now list him as having both ankle and shin issues coming into Week 2’s matchup.

#Packers injury report: Deguara's injury is now shin/ankle. He did not participate. T Billy Turner (knee) and G Lucas Patrick (shoulder) were both full participants pic.twitter.com/r5RkIsqdWn — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) September 17, 2020

Deguara impressed during his limited opportunities in Sunday’s 43-34 win over the Minnesota Vikings, catching one pass for 12 yards in the second quarter on the Packers’ go-ahead drive. He also laid down a few impressive blocks, including one that saw him take out two Vikings defenders at once and clear the way for Allen Lazard on a 19-yard run.

Deguara took the third-most snaps among the Packers’ four tight ends — doubling the time Jace Sternberger spent on the field — and was the only among them to make a reception.

The Packers also had two other players miss Thursday’s practice due to injuries with star nose tackle Kenny Clark missing his second straight with a groin injury that knocked him out in the first half of Week 1’s win over Minnesota. Third-year wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who did not play Sunday, was also held out with a knee injury that limited him on Wednesday.

On a positive note, the Packers also upgraded offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins (ankle), Lucas Patrick (shoulder) and Billy Turner (knee) to full participants on Thursday. All three of them could potentially be starters for the Packers in Week 2 with veteran Lane Taylor done for the season with a knee injury.

