Packers Place Promising Wide Receiver on Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers will spend the first month of the 2020 season without one of their promising receiving weapons.

The Packers placed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, a 2018 sixth-round pick, on injured reserve Saturday afternoon with an ankle injury that sidelined him at practice all week. He had been unexpectedly ruled inactive for Week 1’s 43-34 win over the Minnesota Vikings and has not played a regular-season game since his rookie season.

The #Packers have placed WR Equanimeous St. Brown on Injured Reserve, per the wire. He missed practice with a knee injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2020

The Packers also elevated defensive lineman Willington Previlon and tight end John Lovett from the practice squad to their active roster for game day, putting them at 54 players for Week 2’s home opener against the Detroit Lions. Both will revert back after Sunday’s game with St. Brown’s departure leaving one roster space available.

Lovett has now been called up in back-to-back weeks after playing 15 snaps (14 on special teams) against the Vikings and has reached his elevations limit for the 2020 season, which means the Packers will need to sign him to a 53-man roster contract if they wish to bring him into the fold again after Week 2.

The Packers are down to just four true wideouts on their active roster heading into Sunday’s noon CT kickoff against the Lions, including star wide receiver Davante Adams and fellow starters Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The fourth option, Malik Taylor, played on just one offensive snap last week but could see increased opportunities with St. Brown out.

