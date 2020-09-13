Promising WR Headlines Packers’ Inactives at Vikings in Week 1

Equanimeous St. Brown will not be part of the game plan for the Green Bay Packers in their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers listed their promising third-year wide receiver as one of eight inactives for Sunday’s game, an unexpected decision that leaves them with just four true wideouts on their active roster for Week 1’s matchup. He was not listed on the weekly injury report for Sunday.

St. Brown, a 2018 sixth-round pick, had a standout rookie season for the Packers two years ago with 21 catches for 328 yards, but a preseason injury last summer wiped out his entire second year in the NFL. He has been expected to step into a bigger role for the offense in 2020 alongside fellow third-year receivers Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Packers’ other two wide receivers include star Davante Adams and second-year Malik Taylor, who made the 53-man roster coming out of training camp over other options such as Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd and Reggie Begelton. The Packers could also deploy return specialist Tyler Ervin as a wide receiver, where he took some snaps over the summer.

The Packers also listed defensive lineman Montravius Adams, safety Raven Greene, rookie quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Parry Nickerson, outside linebacker Randy Ramsey and guard/tackle Billy Turner, who was the team’s presumed starter at right tackle.

Turner (knee), and Adams (toe) had been designated as “doubtful” for Week 1, while Greene (quad) was questionable. Ramsey (groin) was declared out for the first game on Friday.

Packers’ Active List Bigger Than Past Seasons

The Packers still have 48 players available Sunday against the Vikings with the active player limit increasing from 46 to 47 this season. Teams are allowed to increase that limit to 48 if they have at least eight offensive linemen active, which is the case for the Packers in Week 1.

Prior to Sunday, the Packers also took advantage of a new NFL rule that allowed them to carry 55 players into their first game of the year. As many as two practice-squad players can be elevated to the game-day roster each week this season with each player individually allowed to be elevated twice per year — after which they require an active/inactive roster contract to be eligible to play.

The Packers chose fullback/tight end John Lovett and outside linebacker Tipa Galeai for Week 1 and will automatically revert them back to the practice squad following the game.

