Troubling Update Emerges on Kenny Clark’s Injury for Packers

The Green Bay Packers could be forced to play Sunday’s home opener against the Detroit Lions without one of the premier members of their defense.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Clark did not participate in Wednesday’s practice for the Packers after a groin injury knocked him out in the first half of Week 1’s win over Minnesota. The 25-year-old star nose tackle spent the afternoon inside the team’s facility working with the rehab staff, putting his status in doubt for Sunday’s noon CT kickoff at Lambeau Field.

NT Kenny Clark (groin) worked inside with the rehab group. Might be tough for Clark to go Sunday against the Lions. Could be why the Packers appear to have added veteran DL Billy Winn to the practice squad. They will have a roster spot when they put G… https://t.co/SlCCwecz7O — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 16, 2020

Montravius Adams is listed as the backup for Clark on the Packers’ depth chart, but his status also remains in question after he was inactive in Week 1 with a toe injury. The good news is that Adams, a 2017 third-round pick, participated in Wednesday’s practice.

The Packers locked down Clark as the driving force of their defensive line just before the start of training camp with a four-year $70 million contract extension, making him the NFL’s highest-paid nose tackle after his career year in 2019. He started all 18 games and earned his first Pro Bowl selection while finishing with 68 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and seven sacks — including one against Russell Wilson in the Packers’ home playoff win against Seattle.

Clark has only become more dangerous as a pass rusher since the integration of outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith last season, taking advantage of their increased presence on the edges to make impact plays at and behind the line of scrimmage. A bigger role for Rashan Gary in 2020 has also been expected to alleviate the pressure on Clark.

The challenge for the Packers has been surrounding Clark with consistent support at the other defensive line spots. They avoided making any significant offseason additions to the position and instead chose to bet on the strides of their returning lineman, including starters Tyler Lancaster and Dean Lowry and 2019 fifth-round pick Kingsley Keke.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UDFA Rookie Praises for ‘Outstanding’ Debut as Packers Starter