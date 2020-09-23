Matt LaFleur Blasts Lions Starter for Dirty Hit vs. Packers

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur isn’t usually the type to call out an opposing player after a big win, but he made an exception for Oday Aboushi after the cheap shot the Detroit Lions veteran put on one of his young defenders on Sunday.

Aboushi, the Lions’ starting left guard, was flagged for unnecessary roughness during the second quarter of Sunday’s game after blindsiding Packers defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster with a cut block that was a combination of late, downfield and far away from the play. Lancaster was injured on the hit and was forced to temporarily come out of the game.

“I was definitely not happy about that one,” LaFleur told reporters Monday during a Zoom conference call. “Tyler was clearly in front of the offensive lineman, and he landed right on the back of his legs. That’s illegal. There’s no place for that in our game.”

The Packers were lucky not to lose Lancaster in a substantial way given how ugly the hit looked and their current situation on the defensive line. They are already without star nose tackle Kenny Clark, who missed Week 2’s win with a groin injury, and would likely be facing disaster if they lost another starting defensive lineman for any significant time.

Assuming Lancaster doesn’t pick up an injury status for Week 3, the Packers will count him as just one of three healthy defensive linemen on their active roster. Montravius Adams was able to play against the Lions after a sprained toe kept him out of the season opener, but he was questionable until prior to kickoff and will presumably need more time to heal.

The Packers also elevated undrafted rookie Willington Previlon from the practice squad for the duration of Sunday’s game; though, he was one of just two active Packers who did not play.

Fortunately, the Packers were able to use outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Rashan Gary as power supplements to cover deficiencies on their defensive line, helping restrain the Lions to just seven points over their final three quarters while their offense cruised to a blowout victory at home. Aboushi’s cheap shot also ultimately cost the Lions their follow-up drive after the Packers pulled within four points in the second quarter.

