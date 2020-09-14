Packers Receive Brutal Update on Lane Taylor’s Knee Injury: Report

Lane Taylor will spend a second straight year watching the Green Bay Packers from the sidelines after the veteran right guard suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

The worst was feared when Taylor was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Week 1’s win over the Vikings and quickly ruled out with a right knee injury, leaving a cloud of uncertainty over the 30-year-old veteran who missed the majority of 2019 with a separate injury.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the injury was confirmed to be season-ending on Monday afternoon and will require Taylor to undergo surgery. The Packers will expectedly place him on injured reserve at some point this week.

#Packers RG Lane Taylor suffered a season-ending knee injury that will surgery, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2020

“That’s significant,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Monday without directly outlining the Packers’ plans for Taylor. “My heart goes out to him, just battling back from the significant injury he had last year and to get to a position where he was in our starting lineup. Certainly, he will be missed. I feel bad for him as an athlete, as a man. It takes a lot to come back from a significant injury, and he put the time in and put himself in a great position to have a great year. It’s always tough to see when somebody goes down.”

Taylor had spent the 2020 offseason getting back to full strength following the biceps injury he sustained in practice during Week 3 last season and even took a pay cut — saving the Packers about $3 million in cap space — to secure another opportunity with the team. He thrived in training camp and won the starting right guard job coming into the season, becoming even more valuable with guard/tackle Billy Turner mending a knee injury of his own.

Now, the Packers find themselves hurting at the guard position with Taylor done for the year and Turner’s injury status still unknown heading into Week 2.

They also saw primary interior backup Lucas Patrick — who started at left guard in Week 1 — drop out of Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury; though, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday he received good news on his tests and “should be probable” for Week 2’s home opener against the Detroit Lions.

