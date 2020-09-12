Packers Promote Rookie Linebacker to Fill 53-Man Roster: Report

The Green Bay Packers are elevating an undrafted rookie from their practice squad to complete their roster ahead of Sunday’s season opener in Minnesota.

According to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers promoting inside linebacker Krys Barnes to fill the final spot of their 53-man roster, providing some depth for a position that was lacking after fifth-round rookie Kamal Martin was placed on injured reserve. He is the only 2020 UDFA signing on the Packers’ opening-day active roster.

#Packers are going to bump up UDFA rookie inside linebacker Krys Barnes to the 53-person roster heading into Sunday’s game against the #Vikings — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) September 12, 2020

Barnes grew into a defensive force over his final three seasons at UCLA, racking up a career-best 74 tackles and a team-high 10 for a loss as a frequent disrupter at the line of scrimmage. He also displayed solid skills in pass coverage with a team-leading seven pass breakups and an interception, only the second of his collegiate career.

The Packers now have four inside linebackers on their active roster heading into Week 1 with starter Christian Kirksey set to make his debut as the team’s new defensive signal-caller. He was signed from the Browns as a replacement for Blake Martinez this offseason and looked strong, healthy and dynamic in training camp after injuries limited him to just nine games over his final two years in Cleveland.

Oren Burks is also expected to see some increased action after a pectoral injury hinder him last year. While he was limited at practice earlier in the week, the 2018 third-round pick was given no injury designation for Sunday’s noon CT kickoff against the Vikings. Barnes will presumably fit in behind both Burks and second-year Ty Summers.

Packers Have Filled 53 & Practice Squad

Like most NFL teams, the Packers have been shaking up both their active roster and practice squad throughout the first week of the 2020 regular season.

The moves began Monday when the Packers placed both Martin and backup cornerback Kabion Ento on IR and consequently cleared two spaces on their 53-man roster. One of those openings immediately went to former Jacksonville cornerback Parry Nickerson, who signed with the Packers the same day, but the last spot went unaddressed until Barnes’ promotion.

The Packers also left two spots unfilled on their initial practice squad coming out of cutdown weekend, needing additional time to work around COVID-19 restrictions and bring in outside players for evaluations. The signings of wide receiver Robert Foster and linebacker De’Jon “Scoota” Harris brought the squad to capacity; though, the Packers also swapped out Alex Light and Damarea Crockett for Dexter Williams and newcomer Daylon Mack on Thursday.

Specifics on Barnes’ Promotion Matter

The specifics on how the Packers are bringing up Barnes could make a difference, as salary cap guru Ken Ingalls noted following reports of the promotion on Saturday.

Under new CBA rules, the Packers could make use of new rules for “practice squad elevation” that would allow Barnes to count as an additional player on the Packers’ game-day roster and automatically revert back to the practice squad after the game. Ingalls also said such a path with Barnes would also earn him a Week 1 pay raise.

This move likely uses new "Practice Squad Elevation" rules in the CBA. If so – Barnes will count as an additional player on the Packers game-day active/inactive list. After the game he will automatically revert back to the practice squad. Also, Barnes gets a 1 week pay raise. https://t.co/1uFzh5XWmX — Ken Ingalls – Packers Cap 💰 (@KenIngalls) September 12, 2020

The way in which the move affects the Packers’ salary cap changes, though, if Barnes is signed to the active roster — as Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated indicated was the case. Signing him to a 53-man contract would not only cost the Packers more money but also leave them with another hole on their practice squad to fill.

The specifics should become clear once the Packers officially announce Barnes’ promotion.

